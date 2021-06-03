$ 2.89 Bn growth expected in Global Automotive Paints And Coatings Market 2021-2025 | 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, and Arkema SA emerge as major vendors | Technavio

The automotive paints and coatings market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2021.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Participants:

3M Co.

The company offers 3M Coatings for Automotive.

Akzo Nobel NV

The company offers Automotive OEM Coatings.

Arkema SA

The company offers coatings, paints, and inks for the automotive industry.

Automotive Paints and Coatings Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive paints and coatings market is segmented as below:

Product

Solvent-based Products



Water-based Products



Other Products

Type

Electro-coat



Primer Coat



Basecoat



Clearcoat

Application

Passenger Cars



Light Commercial Vehicles



Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

The automotive paints and coatings market is driven by the availability of coatings designed for fuel-efficient automobiles. In addition, increasing demand for innovative and specialty products is expected to trigger the automotive paints and coatings market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

