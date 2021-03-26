$ 303.59 Million Growth in Cognac Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Beam Suntory Inc., Branded Spirits Ltd., and Chateau de Cognac. | Technavio

Download Report Instantly

Cognac Market: Key Findings

Cognac market value to grow by USD 303.59 million at about 2% CAGR during 2021-2025

at about 2% CAGR during 2021-2025 Based on the product, the VS segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Based on the Geography, North America dominated the market with a 44% share in 2020

dominated the market with a 44% share in 2020 Cognac market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Cognac Market: Growth Drivers

New product launches by vendors is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Vendors are focused on introducing new product launches to attract new customers, expand their presence, and gain a competitive edge in the market. This has increased the availability of products for end-users, which driving the growth of the market.

"Emergence of online distribution platforms will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Cognac Market: Major Vendors

Beam Suntory Inc.

Beam Suntory Inc. operates its business through segments such as Whiskey, Tequila, and Others. The company offers cognac under the name Courvoisie that has stood the test of time for more than 200 years by staying true to its code of dedication, respect, and tradition.

Branded Spirits Ltd.

Branded Spirits Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers cognac such as Majeste XO and VSOP that is aged in Limousin oak casks for at over 10 years, while minimum XO aging is only 6 years.

Chateau de Cognac.

Chateau de Cognac. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers cognac such as Hennessy VS, Hennessy VS gold, hennessy black, Hennessy classivm and others.

