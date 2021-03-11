$ 4.18 Billion Growth in Global Pharmaceutical Traceability Market 2020-2024 | Key Vendor Insights and Market Forecast for New Normal | Technavio

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market - Global pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market is segmented by service (CMO and CRO) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, and ROW).

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is segmented by type (captive APIs and contract APIs) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW).

Major Three Pharmaceutical Traceability Market Participants:

Alien Technology LLC

Alien Technology LLC operates its business through segments such as IC, Tags, Readers, Antennas, and Alien Custom Products. The company offers RFID ICs, RFID readers and antennas, and RFID tags and labels.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Avery Dennison Corp. operates its business through segments such as Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The company offers RFID enabled solutions for pharmaceutical companies.

Cognex Corp.

Cognex Corp. operates its business through the Machine vision technology segment. The company offers Automatic Identification (Auto-ID) to ensure product traceability.

Pharmaceutical Traceability Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Pharmaceutical traceability market is segmented as below:

Type

Barcode



RFID



GPS



Others

Geography

North America



Asia



Europe



ROW

The pharmaceutical traceability market is driven by growing concerns over counterfeit drugs. In addition, other factors such as growth of online pharmacies are expected to trigger the pharmaceutical traceability market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 21% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

