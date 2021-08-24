$ 569.06 mn Growth in Baby Bottles Market - Global Market Analysis & Forecast Model
Aug 24, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by $ 569.06 mn during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the baby bottles market to register a CAGR of almost 3.73%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as growing online sales of baby bottles will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The baby bottles market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Baby Bottles Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Baby Bottles Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Plastic
- Glass
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
Baby Bottles Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the baby bottles market in l4 industry include Canpol Sp Zoo, Comotomo Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Luv n care Ltd., MAM Babyartikel GmbH, Mayborn Group Ltd., Medela AG, Munchkin Inc., Nürnberg Gummi Babyartikel GmbH & Co. KG, and Pigeon Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Baby Bottles Market size
- Baby Bottles Market trends
- Baby Bottles Market industry analysis
The increase in adoption and promotion of formula milk will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing awareness about the benefits of breast milk will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the baby bottles market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Baby Bottles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist baby bottles market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the baby bottles market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the baby bottles market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby bottles market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Canpol Sp Zoo
- Comotomo Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Luv n care Ltd.
- MAM Babyartikel GmbH
- Mayborn Group Ltd.
- Medela AG
- Munchkin Inc.
- Pigeon Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
