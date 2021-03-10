$ 9.66 Billion Growth in Global Linear Actuators Market 2021-2025 | 45% Growth to Come from APAC | Technavio

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increased demand for electric linear actuators from the automotive industry," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the linear actuators market size to grow by USD 9.66 billion during the period 2021-2025.

Linear Actuators Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The linear actuators market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 4.66%.

Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the electric linear actuators segment in 2019.

The market growth in the electric linear actuators segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

45% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The increasing demand for smart actuators will be crucial in driving the growth of the linear actuators market in APAC.

China and Japan are the key markets for linear actuators in APAC.

Learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Electric Actuators Market - Global electric actuators market is segmented by end-user (automotive industry, water and wastewater industry, marine industry, aerospace and defense industry, and others), type (linear actuators and rotary actuators), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market - Global industrial valves and actuators market is segmented by product (industrial quarter-turn valves, multi-turn valves, industrial actuators, and industrial control valves), end-user (chemicals and oil & gas industry, water and wastewater industry, power industry, mining and minerals industry, and other industries), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The linear actuators market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The linear actuators market is segmented by Product (Electric linear actuators, Hydraulic linear actuators, and Pneumatic linear actuators) and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America ).

, , MEA, and ). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Curtiss-Wright Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Festo SE & Co. KG, Flowserve Corp., Kollmorgen Corp., LINAK AS, Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Siemens AG, and SMC Corp.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

