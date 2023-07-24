1,2-propanediol Market to grow by USD 1,470.22 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increased demand for 1,2-propanediol from APAC drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1,2-propanediol market size is set to grow by USD 1,470.22 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 5.95%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 1,2-propanediol Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

1,2-propanediol Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product Type

Industrial Grade



Food Grade



Pharmaceutical Grade

Application

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)



Functional Fluids



CP And F



Liquid Detergents



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the industrial grade segment will be significant during the forecast period. Industrial-grade 1,2-propanediol is produced through high-temperature and high-pressure hydrolysis of materials, and it finds applications in various industries. These include agricultural adjuvants, liquid detergents, anti-freeze, paints, and Unsaturated Polyester resin (UPR). It is particularly sought after in industries such as marine construction, where it is used for reinforced plastic lamination, gel coats, sheet moulding compounds, and synthetic marble castings. The excellent anti-freeze properties and low-temperature heat transfer of industrial-grade 1,2-propanediol also make it highly preferred in automotive and aircraft deicing fluids. With the presence of multiple vendors offering industrial-grade 1,2-propanediol and the growing demand from end-user industries like construction, automotive, and consumer goods, including cosmetics, the segment is expected to experience substantial growth, driving the overall market during the forecast period.

1,2-propanediol Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the 1,2-propanediol market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arham Petrochem Pvt. Ltd., Avril SCA, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., HELM AG, Huntsman International LLC, INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd., Merck KGaA, Repsol SA, Shell plc, SKC, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., Vizag Chemical International, and Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Vendor Offerings

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers 1,2-propanediol such as aircraft deicing fluid, liquid detergents, and heat transfer fluids.

BASF SE - The company offers 1,2-propanediol-used feed for ruminants.

Dow Inc - The company offers 1,2-propanediol as a flotation agent and extraction solvent.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

1,2-propanediol Market - Market Dynamics

Key 1,2-propanediol Market Driver

The increased demand for 1,2-propanediol from APAC is a major factor driving market growth. APAC dominates the global market and is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period, driven by steady demand from end-users in industries such as personal care, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages. Significant pharmaceutical markets in China, India, and Japan contribute to this growth. Increasing healthcare costs and growing consumer awareness of the benefits of environmentally friendly products are anticipated to drive the demand for 1,2-propanediol during the forecast period. The market will be propelled by consumer preferences for less toxic products and the expanding pharmaceutical and personal care industries. 1,2-propanediol finds primary applications in personal care products like soaps, detergents, hair conditioners, and moisturizing lotions. It is also widely used in the pharmaceutical sector as an excipient. Furthermore, the increased need for glycerol to produce food- and pharmaceutical-grade propanediol is expected to drive the demand for 1,2-propanediol during the forecast period.

Significant 1,2-propanediol Market Trends

Rising demand for unsaturated polyester resins with increasing wind power installations is an emerging trend supporting the market growth. Due to enhanced environmental policies and ongoing development projects, the wind energy sector is projected to experience significant growth. The Global Wind Energy Council anticipates a more than 20% increase in wind energy by 2030. Onshore wind capacity is set to reach 839 gigawatts (GW) by the end of 2023, comprising 50% to 60% of current installations, while offshore wind capacity is estimated to reach 52 GW by the same period, as per the IEA. This expansion in wind power capacity will necessitate a greater number of wind turbines, leading to an increased demand for unsaturated polyester resins. These resins play a crucial role in wind turbine rotor blades, serving as laminating resins and adhesive pastes. As the wind energy sector focuses on constructing larger machines with tall hubs, large rotors, and long blades, there is a growing requirement for unsaturated polyester resins in turbine connections. Hence, the rising number of wind turbines and the demand for manufacturing large machinery are expected to drive the growth of the unsaturated polyester resins market during the forecast period.

Significant 1,2-propanediol Market Challenge

Health hazards associated with 1,2-propanediol are challenging and hindering market growth. Health concerns associated with 1,2-propanediol pose significant challenges in the food and pharmaceutical industries. These concerns include skin irritation, allergic reactions, adverse effects on the kidneys and liver, severe mental symptoms, and cardiovascular issues. Moreover, the utilization of 1,2-propanediol in pet food has raised concerns about animal well-being. In response to reports of animal illness, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Supply halted the use of two batches of 1,2-propanediol in September 2022. These health-related issues are anticipated to impede the market's growth during the forecast period.

1,2-propanediol Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist 1,2-propanediol market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 1,2-propanediol market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the 1,2-propanediol market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 1,2-propanediol market vendors

1,2-propanediol Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,470.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.58 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arham Petrochem Pvt. Ltd., Avril SCA, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., HELM AG, Huntsman International LLC, INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd., Merck KGaA, Repsol SA, Shell plc, SKC, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., Vizag Chemical International, and Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

