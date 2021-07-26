$1.61 Bn Bus Seating Systems Market 2021-2025 | Growth in Auto Parts & Equipment Industry to Drive Market|Technavio
Jul 26, 2021, 23:25 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 1.61 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the bus seating systems market to register a decelerating CAGR of 13.67%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Adient Plc, AUNDE Group SE, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc., Franz Kiel GmbH, Freedman Seating Co., Lear Corp., Minda Industries Ltd., Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., and Pinnacle Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the high investments in bus transportation by governments, the increasing demand for transportation mediums and public transit systems with higher capacity, and the increasing demand for comfort and luxury seats will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Bus Seating Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Bus Seating Systems Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Coach Buses
- Transit Buses
- School Buses
- Transfer Buses
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Bus Seating Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the bus seating systems market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Adient Plc, AUNDE Group SE, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc., Franz Kiel GmbH, Freedman Seating Co., Lear Corp., Minda Industries Ltd., Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., and Pinnacle Industries Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Bus Seating Systems Market size
- Bus Seating Systems Market trends
- Bus Seating Systems Market industry analysis
The high investments in bus transportation by governments will offer immense growth opportunities. However, reducing the weight of the seat while increasing the safety features will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the bus seating systems market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Bus Seating Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bus seating systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bus seating systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bus seating systems market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bus seating systems market vendors
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market- The automotive electronic parking brake market is segmented by type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Coach buses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transit buses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- School buses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transfer buses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adient Plc
- AUNDE Group SE
- Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.
- Franz Kiel GmbH
- Freedman Seating Co.
- Lear Corp.
- Minda Industries Ltd.
- Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co. Ltd.
- Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp.
- Pinnacle Industries Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
