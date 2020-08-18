$1.7+ Billion Worldwide Insect Growth Regulators Industry to 2027 - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insect Growth Regulators - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Insect Growth Regulators market accounted for $ 931.65 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,744.97 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Adoption of environmentally safe crop protection products and rising popularity of organic farming are the major factors driving market growth. However, prevalent use of conventional insecticides is restraining market growth.



Insect growth regulators are substances which inhibit the growth and development of insects. It is used to break the life-cycle of pest insects by stopping the pests reaching maturity stage and further preventing them to reproduce. Insects develop resistance to insecticides and hence farmer uses broad spectrum insecticides which would eventually loss resistance. Therefore, famers prefer these regulators as an alternative to board spectrum insecticides. Furthermore, they are more selective and less harmful to the environment.



Based on type, the juvenile hormone analogs & mimics segment is likely to have a huge demand as they are known to disrupt the insect development. The leading key players are concentrating on the development of the ones that can also take action on the eggs of these insects. They are mostly utilized across indoor and outdoor in commercial pest control. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high production of cereals and grains to meet the domestic consumption requirements and the growing usage in warehouses and grain storage units in order to minimize wastage.



Some of the key players profiled in the Insect Growth Regulators Market include Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Makhteshim-Agan), Bayer Cropscience AG, Central Garden & Pets Co, Central Life Science, Control Solutions Inc, McLaughlin Gormley King Company (MGK), Nufarm Limited, OHP Inc, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Russell IPM Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Syngenta AG, The DOW Chemical Company and Valent U.S.A Corporation.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Insect Growth Regulators Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Aerosol

5.3 Bait

5.4 Liquid



6 Global Insect Growth Regulators Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Anti-Juvenile Hormone Agents

6.3 Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors

6.4 Ecdysone Agonists

6.5 Ecdysone Antagonists

6.6 Juvenile Hormone Analogs & Mimics



7 Global Insect Growth Regulators Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercial Pest Control

7.3 Livestock Pest

7.4 Residential

7.5 Agriculture

7.5.1 Turf & Ornamentals

7.5.2 Horticultural Crops

7.5.3 Field Crops

7.5.4 Other Agriculture

7.5.4.1 Lawns

7.5.4.2 Gardens



8 Global Insect Growth Regulators Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Makhteshim-Agan)

10.2 Bayer Cropscience AG

10.3 Central Garden & Pets Co

10.4 Central Life Science

10.5 Control Solutions Inc

10.6 McLaughlin Gormley King Company (MGK)

10.7 Nufarm Limited

10.8 OHP Inc

10.9 Platform Specialty Products Corporation

10.10 Russell IPM Ltd

10.11 Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

10.12 Syngenta AG

10.13 The DOW Chemical Company

10.14 Valent U.S.A Corporation



