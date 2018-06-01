$1.8 Bn Agricultural Surfactants Market by Type, Application, Substrate Type, Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

The agricultural surfactants market was valued at USD 1.37 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.88 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.46%.

Due to the growing demand for agrochemicals and the adoption of precision farming and protected cultivation, the market for surfactants is expected to grow in the coming years.

The agricultural surfactants market, based on type, has been segmented into non-ionic, anionic, cationic, and amphoteric. The non-ionic segment occupied the largest share in the market as most agricultural surfactants are non-ionic and are used for general wetting and spreading. Additionally, non-ionic surfactants are usually sold for being added to herbicide spray solutions. These surfactants are good dispersing agents, stable in cold water, and are less toxic to both plants and animals.

The agricultural surfactants market, by application, has been segmented into herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and others (fertilizers, micronutrients, biostimulants, disinfectants, biocides, plant regulators, and other crop protection chemicals such as nematicides and acaricides). Agricultural surfactants are almost always present in herbicide treatment solutions with the aim to improve spray droplet retention on and penetration of active ingredients into plant foliage. Hence, this application dominated the agricultural surfactants market in 2017.



The agricultural surfactants market, by substrate type, has been segmented into synthetic and bio-based. Synthetic surfactants are mainly derived from the chemical synthesis of petroleum or petroleum-based products. Currently, most surfactants available in the market are synthesized from petroleum-based feedstock such as ethylene, benzene, kerosene, and n-paraffins. This segment dominated the agricultural surfactants market in 2017 due to the high consumption of herbicides and fungicides that consist of surfactants in the range of 1%-10%.



The agricultural surfactants market, by crop type, has been segmented into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, and others (sugarcane, plantation crops, and turf & ornamentals). Herbicides are largely used during the production of cereals & grains. Surfactants are used in herbicide treatment solutions for cereals & grains to improve spray droplet retention and penetration of active ingredients into the plant foliage. Therefore, the cereals & grains segment dominated the market in 2017.



Agricultural Surfactants Market



South America is projected to be the fastest-growing market for agricultural surfactants over the next five years. This can be attributed to Brazil and Argentina, which are the leading agricultural producers in the world. North America dominated the market in 2017 due to the presence of players such as DowDuPont (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Helena Chemical (US), and Stepan Company (US).



Use of genetically modified seeds and the growing restrictions on synthetic surfactants have been the major restraints for the market growth.



The global market for agricultural surfactants is dominated by large-scale players such as DowDuPont (US), BASF (Germany), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Evonik (Germany), and Solvay (Belgium). Huntsman Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), Clariant (Switzerland), Helena Chemical Company (US), Croda International (UK), Stepan Company (US), and Wilbur-Ellis Company (US) are a few other key market players that also hold a significant share of the agricultural surfactants market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Agricultural Surfactants Market

4.2 North America: Agricultural Surfactants Market

4.3 Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Type & Region

4.4 Agricultural Surfactants Market Share: Key Countries

4.5 Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Population Growth and Decrease in Arable Land

5.2.2 Increase in Farm Expenditure

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Adoption of Precision Farming and Protected Agriculture

5.3.1.2 Increase in Demand for Green Solutions

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Regulations on the Use of Synthetic Surfactants

5.3.2.2 Use of Genetically Modified Seeds

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Production of Sustainable Bio-Based Surfactant Products

5.3.3.2 Development of Cost-Effective Production Techniques

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Growth in Environmental Concerns Against the Usage of Agrochemicals



6 Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Non-Ionic

6.3 Anionic

6.4 Amphoteric

6.5 Cationic



7 Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Herbicides

7.3 Fungicides

7.4 Insecticides

7.5 Others



8 Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Substrate Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Synthetic

8.3 Bio-Based



9 Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Crop Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cereals & Grains

9.2.1 Corn

9.2.2 Wheat

9.2.3 Other Cereals & Grains

9.3 Fruits & Vegetables

9.4 Others



10 Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 Ukraine

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 Thailand

10.4.5 Malaysia

10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Rest of South America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 Africa

10.6.2 Middle East



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company Rankings

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Expansions & Investments

11.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.3 New Product Launches& Developments

11.3.4 Agreements



