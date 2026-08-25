1 in 10 U.S. Babies Are Born Too Early. A Leading OB-GYN Says Most Mothers Can Learn Their Risk by Week 21, and Do Something About It.

The tools to spot that risk already exist. The PreTRM® Test from Sera Prognostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SERA), The Pregnancy Company®, is a blood test taken between weeks 18 and 21 that predicts a woman's individual risk of spontaneous preterm birth, so she and her doctor can plan ahead.

Key Facts

How common: About 1 in 10 U.S. babies (roughly 10% of pregnancies) are born preterm, before 37 weeks. Preterm birth is the leading cause of illness and death in newborns.

About 1 in 10 U.S. babies (roughly 10% of pregnancies) are born preterm, before 37 weeks. Preterm birth is the leading cause of illness and death in newborns. The detection gap: Traditional, history-based risk assessment identifies only about 20% of at-risk women, leaving roughly 80% undiagnosed. The gap is widest in first-time pregnancies, where there is no prior birth history to draw on.

Traditional, history-based risk assessment identifies only about 20% of at-risk women, leaving roughly 80% undiagnosed. The gap is widest in first-time pregnancies, where there is no prior birth history to draw on. What the PreTRM® Test is: The only broadly validated, commercially available blood-based biomarker test that gives an early, individualized risk prediction for spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

The only broadly validated, commercially available blood-based biomarker test that gives an early, individualized risk prediction for spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. How it works: A blood test taken at weeks 18–21 that measures the ratio of two proteins (IBP4 and SHBG) to predict risk. It is a proteomic test, not a genetic test, and it predicts risk; it does not prevent preterm birth.

A blood test taken at weeks 18–21 that measures the ratio of two proteins (IBP4 and SHBG) to predict risk. It is a proteomic test, not a genetic test, and it predicts risk; it does not prevent preterm birth. What happens next: When risk is identified early, providers can act with three low-cost, off-the-shelf steps studied in the PRIME trial: vaginal progesterone, low-dose aspirin, and more frequent nurse check-ins.

When risk is identified early, providers can act with three low-cost, off-the-shelf steps studied in the PRIME trial: vaginal progesterone, low-dose aspirin, and more frequent nurse check-ins. PRIME trial results (~5,000 participants): PreTRM-guided care reduced preterm births before 32 weeks by more than 50%, preterm births before 35 weeks by more than 30%, and NICU admissions by 20%.

PreTRM-guided care reduced preterm births before 32 weeks by more than 50%, preterm births before 35 weeks by more than 30%, and NICU admissions by 20%. The population-scale opportunity: By Sera's estimate, full national adoption could mean roughly 94,300 fewer NICU admissions each year.

Why the 18-to-21-week window matters

For most of medicine, preterm-birth risk has been estimated from a woman's history, especially whether she has delivered early before. That leaves first-time mothers, who account for four in ten U.S. births, without a clear read on their risk. Early screening changes the timeline. Instead of reacting to a crisis in the NICU, a mother and her doctor can act months ahead.

"My whole career has been about preventative care, and lowering the risk of preterm birth is one of my greatest passions," said Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi. "For years, all we could do was wait and react. Now we can predict a woman's risk early, and there is something we can actually do about it. We can reduce the risk of preterm birth by more than 50% before 32 weeks. Every pregnant woman deserves that chance, and there is nothing I would not do to get this into their hands."

"We started SHE MD because women kept telling us the same thing: nobody warned them. Preterm birth is a perfect example. Most moms have no idea it's something you can check for early, or that there's anything you can do with that information. I want women walking into pregnancy knowing what to ask their doctor, before anything goes wrong," said Mary Alice Haney, co-founder and co-host of SHE MD

What the PreTRM® Test is

The PreTRM® Test is the only broadly validated, commercially available blood-based biomarker test that provides an early, accurate, individualized risk prediction for spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. Taken between weeks 18 and 21 of pregnancy, it measures and analyzes proteins in the blood, specifically the ratio of IBP4 to SHBG, that are highly predictive of preterm birth. The result lets physicians identify which women are at increased risk and make more informed, personalized decisions based on each woman's individual risk. The PreTRM® Test is ordered by a medical professional.

Catching risk before the NICU

In the PRIME randomized controlled trial of roughly 5,000 participants, published in Pregnancy, the journal of the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, pairing PreTRM-guided risk identification with vaginal progesterone, low-dose aspirin, and weekly nurse check-ins reduced the earliest and most dangerous preterm births (those before 32 weeks) by more than 50%, cut births before 35 weeks by more than 30%, and lowered NICU admissions by 20%. Because NICU care is among the most expensive types of hospital care, those reductions point to lower costs alongside healthier newborns. By Sera's estimate, full national adoption could translate to roughly 94,300 fewer NICU admissions each year.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is preterm birth?

Preterm birth is any birth before 37 weeks of pregnancy. It affects about 1 in 10 U.S. pregnancies and is the leading cause of illness and death in newborns. In its 2025 Report Card, the March of Dimes gave the United States a "D+" for preterm birth for the fourth consecutive year.

What tests should I ask my doctor about at my 20-week ultrasound?

Your 20-week anatomy scan is a good time to ask about screening for preterm birth risk. The PreTRM® Test is a blood test taken between weeks 18 and 21 that predicts your individual risk of spontaneous preterm birth. It's ordered by a medical professional and designed for asymptomatic singleton pregnancies, so ask your doctor whether it makes sense for you.

Does preterm birth affect some women more than others?

Yes. In the United States, Black women have a preterm birth rate of nearly 15%, about 50% higher than white women, according to research published in Seminars in Perinatology. Early screening has also tended to reach mainly those with access to specialists. Because the PreTRM® Test predicts risk from a single blood draw and does not rely on prior birth history, it can help make early risk identification more widely available. Access is also widening through public coverage. As of July 1, 2026, Illinois Medicaid covers proteomic prenatal testing, including the PreTRM® Test.

How does the PreTRM® Test work?

It measures the ratio of two proteins in the blood, IBP4 and SHBG, that are highly predictive of preterm birth. It is a proteomic (protein-based) test, not a genetic test. It predicts risk; it does not prevent preterm birth.

How much does the PreTRM® Test cost?

Sera believes every woman should have access to the PreTRM® Test, and that price should not be a barrier. Most families pay far less than the list price. If you have insurance, your out-of-pocket cost depends on your plan's coverage, benefits, and deductible. Sera also offers financial assistance for those who qualify, plus interest-free monthly payment plans. Coverage is expanding, too: under a state law effective July 1, 2026, Illinois Medicaid now covers proteomic prenatal testing, including the PreTRM® Test.

To see the price you're eligible for, use Sera's patient cost estimator at pretrm.com/for-moms/patient-access, or call Sera's Customer Support Team at (801) 990-6600. If you order the test at home and pay on your own, the PreTRM® Test is $750, or $600 when you pay upfront (a 20% discount), with free shipping.

What can I do now to reduce my chance of having a premature baby?

If your risk is higher, there's a lot you and your doctor can do. In the PRIME trial, PreTRM-guided care using vaginal progesterone, low-dose aspirin, and more frequent nurse check-ins reduced preterm births before 32 weeks by more than 50% and NICU admissions by 20%.

Where can I learn more or talk to someone?

Start at pretrm.com/for-moms, where you can read more about the test and check your estimated cost. For questions about ordering, pricing, or financial assistance, reach Sera's Customer Support Team at (801) 990-6600. As always, talk with your own doctor about whether the PreTRM® Test is right for you.

Who is Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi?

Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi is a board-certified OB-GYN who has practiced in Los Angeles for more than 25 years and worked in women's health for three decades. She earned her medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine and completed her residency at Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center. A widely followed women's health advocate and co-host of the SHE MD podcast and Ovii Products, she speaks about preterm birth risk as a practicing physician and independent medical expert.

About Preterm Birth

Preterm birth is defined as any birth before 37 weeks' gestation and is the leading cause of illness and death in newborns. The 2025 March of Dimes Report Card shows that, for the fourth consecutive year, the United States earned a D+ grade for preterm birth, marking the longest stretch of the lowest grade in Report Card history. Prematurity is associated with a significantly increased risk of major long-term medical complications, including learning disabilities, cerebral palsy, chronic respiratory illness, intellectual disability, seizures, and vision and hearing loss, and can generate significant costs throughout the lives of affected children. The annual health care costs to manage short- and long-term complications of prematurity in the United States were estimated to be approximately $25 billion for 2016.

About Sera Prognostics, Inc.

Sera Prognostics is a leading health diagnostics company dedicated to improving the lives of women and babies through precision pregnancy care. Sera's mission is to provide early, pivotal pregnancy information to improve the health of mothers and newborns, resulting in reductions in the costs of healthcare delivery. Sera has a robust pipeline of innovative diagnostic tests focused on the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. Sera's precision medicine PreTRM® Test reports to a physician the individualized risk of spontaneous premature delivery in a pregnancy, enabling earlier proactive interventions in women with higher risk. Sera Prognostics is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About SHE MD

Our knowledge is your power. SHE MD is a weekly podcast hosted by world-renowned celebrity OBGYN Dr. Thais Aliabadi, "Dr. A," and women's advocate and entrepreneur, Mary Alice Haney. Our show empowers women with the knowledge and tools to become their own health advocates. Join us for candid conversations with celebrity guests and renowned health experts, covering topics from fertility, breast cancer, PMOS, menopause, endometriosis, Ozempic, and more. Together, let's celebrate womanhood and nurture a community of informed and resilient women who can fight for their own health.

About the PreTRM® Test

The PreTRM® Test is the only broadly validated, commercially available blood-based biomarker test that provides an early, accurate and individualized risk prediction for spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. The PreTRM® Test measures and analyzes proteins in the blood that are highly predictive of preterm birth. The PreTRM® Test permits physicians to identify, during the weeks 18 through 21 of pregnancy, which women are at increased risk for preterm birth and its complications, enabling more informed, personalized clinical decisions based on each woman's individual risk. The PreTRM® Test is ordered by a medical professional.

Sera, Sera Prognostics, the Sera Prognostics logo, The Pregnancy Company, and PreTRM are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sera Prognostics, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All information in this release is current as of July 22, 2026.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to broader adoption of effective care strategies across diverse clinical settings; reducing healthcare costs; and the Company's strategic directives under the caption "About Sera Prognostics, Inc." These "forward-looking statements" are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: net losses, cash generation, and the potential need to raise more capital; revenues from the PreTRM Test representing substantially all Company revenues to date; the need for broad scientific and market acceptance of the PreTRM Test; a concentrated number of material customers; our ability to introduce new products; potential competition; our proprietary biobank; critical suppliers; estimates of total addressable market opportunity and forecasts of market growth; potential third-party payer coverage and reimbursement; new reimbursement methodologies applicable to the PreTRM Test, including new CPT codes and payment rates for those codes; changes in FDA regulation of laboratory-developed tests; the intellectual property rights protecting our tests and market position; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in our periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

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SOURCE Sera Prognostics Inc.