10 Best South Africa Online Casinos: Analysis of Gambling Sites in SA

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online casinos are a popular pastime in South Africa, with over 40 websites available receiving 2 million South African visitors per month.

With all the options it can be difficult to pick a new site to use. Luckily, we are your casino crash test dummies who test popular casino sites (and unpopular ones) to see which really have the best bonuses, fair odds, and fast payouts.

For this review, we reviewed 25 online casinos in South Africa to find the very best sites, what they offer, and the pros and cons of each.

Our Ranking Methodology: How We Evaluated South Africa's Online Casinos

First we found the 25 most visited sites in South Africa using a tool called similarweb.com. These 25 were our test subjects which we created accounts on, deposited money, played, and then scored them for quality and fairness as we played.

In case you are curious, here are the top 3 most visited casinos in South Africa right now according to SimilarWeb:

Yebo Casino : 509,000 unique visitors per month Springbok Casino : 244,000 unique visitors per month Yeti Casino : 230,000 unique visitors per month

Once we had our pool of test subjects identified we got out our wallets and started testing. On average we wagered $50 per site. As we play we score them on 8 benchmarks:

Banking Options : The ability to accept South African currency and easy banking options

: The ability to accept South African currency and easy banking options Security : High quality software to protect the finances and transactions of users

: High quality software to protect the finances and transactions of users Game Variety : Slots, table games, live dealer games, bingo, baccarat and more

: Slots, table games, live dealer games, bingo, baccarat and more Quality Software : Software from well-known and reputable developers

: Software from well-known and reputable developers Customer Service : Reputations for customer service, by email, live chat, or maybe phone

: Reputations for customer service, by email, live chat, or maybe phone General Rankings : Based on other casino sites as well as user ratings

: Based on other casino sites as well as user ratings Fast Payouts : ASAP or long delays, they do count either way

: ASAP or long delays, they do count either way Full Compatibility: Mobile/Tablet/Laptop/PC

First Look: The 10 Best South African Online Casino Sites

After 15 hours of testing, Yebo made our top ranking for an online casino because it had the usual high welcome bonus, but also 300 free spins, high-quality video production, and the top slot and table games casino well-traveled South Africans have come to expect. Here are all the top 10 picks and what stood out about each.

In Depth Review of the 10 Best South African Online Casino Sites

1. Yebo Casino - Most Inviting to Intermediate Players

Yebo Casino is serious about tempting you to make deposits - in fact, it lets you get an R12,000 bonus for your first three deposits. The site also offers recurring promotions and bonuses, as well as a host of slot games, video poker, table games, roulette, and lottery games. The site works as a mobile app or desktop site and has been in business for about a year.

Like other trusted online casino sites, Yebo lists its winners in real-time, as well as total jackpots and the games that led to the payout - like Cleopatra's Gold, Naughty or Nice, and Rudolph's Revenge. Players also get 50 free spins on Caesar's Empire, redeemable from Live Chat.

The VIP club, by invitation only, as well as the 15 percent cash back on your losses makes Yebo stand out as one of the most player-friendly casinos.

Pros

Cashback up to 15 percent on your losses

Your first three deposits get R12K bonus

Good for blackjack and poker games

Cons

Limited in dealer games

High wager requirement

2. Springbok Casino - Best Casino Bonus and Free Spins

Springbok Casino appeals to South Africans right away, welcoming them to the online casino experience, and with a generous offer of 11,500 Rand bonus money.

Of course, most players figure that's not free money and requires a deposit - which it does, double your first deposit with a coupon and then claim the bonus. Players also get 50 percent up to R5000 with a coupon code.

The good news though is that players do get 250 Rand for free! Registration is free and the casino keeps laying on the promotions in the message center, in your email inbox, and even on the blog or Facebook page.

Pros

250 Rand No Strings Signup Money

No Strings Signup Money Casino, Poker, Sports, and even Bingo!

Founded way back in 2012

Cons

Loyalty program is lacking

Not as many banking options as its competitors

3. Mansion Casino Africa - Best Variety of Online Casino Games

Mansion Casino offers a 5,000 Euro (88,000+ in Rand) Welcoming Bonus with some of the most popular slot games, as well as roulette, progressive blackjack jackpots, virtual horse racing, and even live casino games with real dealers via camera.

The Mansion Online Casino offers "giant jackpots" with millions in prizes and has a user-friendly website as well as an app made for Apple or Android. The company was also voted best for customer service and best casino operator by the international gaming awards.

They offer over 300 casino games, with hundreds of pay lines, and an average payout of just under two million Euros (88 Mil+ Rand). You can also use practice mode using virtual chips, or "bet real money mode" and test your luck.

Pros

High Bonus Offer up to 5K

Dedicated VIP Manager with perks

Make deposits with Paypal Casin and other e-wallets

Cons

Slower than average payout, users claim

4. Playojo - Best for Low Wagering Requirements

Playojo is all about variety and no wonder, since it offers 3,000 hot online slot games. Many of these games have won awards and are made from the most trusted and popular software providers across the world.

Playojo is the Player's Manifesto and offers transparent rules, real money, and best of all, very little in wagering requirements. For first-time depositors, they can spend as little as 10 euros and get 50 free spins at €0.10 per spin.

Not only does the company let you bet in real-time, but you can also get free money back by playing with features like the OJO Wheel, and Prize Twister.

Pros

Free spins and very low deposit requirements

3000 slot games

Won top awards for Best Casino operation from iGaming, EGR, and Meister

Cons

Customer service is not their specialty

Table and poker games not as impressive as slots

5. Punt Casino - Best Daily Bonuses Deal

Punt Casino offers both free and real money betting games, with huge jackpots as well as video slots, table games, craps, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. You can start playing for free and when you're ready, take advantage of an R10,000 Welcome Bonus package, usable for your first three deposits and split into 3500, 2500, and 4,000 respectively.

With 120 online games, and some claiming to make millionaires overnight, Punt Casino is a nice play to start gambling. But the daily deposits and coupon promotions is the site's best attraction.

Pros

15 percent cash back program

Personal account manager

1 free deposit bonus or coupon daily

Cons

Some players complaint about overly strict gaming policies

6. Genesis - A Top Site From EU Available in SA

It's hard not to get excited when Genesis starts pouring on the offers. We're talking 15,000 Rand and 300 free spins. In addition, Genesis Casino offers weekly bonuses, Free Monday Spins, and Lucky Star Bonuses.

Genesis Casino offers live dealer games, table games, video slots, and "Must Fall" jackpot games that give away big numbers. All interactions in the "live casino" come to you via ultra-high def streaming video. Games here are cutting-edge and you even get to interact with world-class croupiers.

The VIP program offers customized gifts, payment processing that fits your schedule, and bonuses from your own personal account manager. You also get special offers from vacation brokers, with savings for casino players only. Overall, Genesis offered one of the best overall packages, giving players the most lucrative and fun experience.

Pros

Progressive jackpots, online slots, video poker machines, live casino tables

Very nice mobile interface, as well as a tablet, laptop, or desktop

A generous bonus and the highest of any casino listed

Cons

Loyalty and VIP offerings could have been better

7. Yeti Casino - Easiest Banking Options

Yeti Casino offers a €20 No Deposit Bonus which is a nice touch, and a more customary 200 percent deposit bonus, along with 30 free spins. The site offers a number of popular casino games like slots, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and live games. With 900 games and an attractive introduction and a clean interface, it's not a gamble to give it a try.

The site is also compatible with a wide variety of banking methods like a credit card, bitcoin, AstroPay, Neteller, and even Skrill.

Pros

Company dates back to 2018

No obligation bonus money of 20 euros (R350+)

(R350+) Bonus up to $6750 on first five transfers

Cons

Does not have jackpot games

Some user complaints about long withdrawal times

8. Bovada - Best Sportsbook

Bovada offers casino games and poker but one of the best reasons to give it a try is for sportsbook gambling. You can bet anonymously on your favorite sporting events, all the while playing a hand of poker or distracting yourself with slots games.

In business since 2011, Bovada offers a very close "real deal" casino experience, with its sports betting and booking competition, as well as the usual slots and table games, such as poker or blackjack, and live dealers.

The online casino lets you bet on college sports, pro sports, fighting competitions, and horse racing.

Pros

Sportsbetting which is unique

Slots as well as table games

$3000 bonus cash with first deposit

Cons

Only 300 slot games

9. Casino.com - Best Welcoming Party

Casino.com is all about trust, so they put their money where their promises are - namely showing you in real-time people who are winning money almost every second of the day. They've given away millions in jackpots and also stuck around long enough to win three awards for customer service, responsible gambling, and operation by the International Gaming Awards.

The site offers an app for iOS or Android, free spins every day, as well as top slot games, live casino betting, and daily jackpots. Players get 20 free spins after registration, and with no required deposit. Your first deposit gets a one percent extra, up to $400 (almost R6000) and with 180 extra free spins, which is an extra nice welcome.

Pros

Low minimum deposit for first-timers

Free spins with no deposit

24/7 award-winning customer support

Cons

Powered by Casino Mansion, so very similar operations

Free spins and bonuses limited to one game

10. Thunderbolt Casino - Best Cashback Option

Thunderbolt makes a hard bargain: mobile casino, instant play with no downloads, and a memorable mascot of a chameleon and an ostrich, dating back to the company's 2015 founding. More importantly, players can expect a R10,000 welcome bonus, (at R2500 for four deposits) and a 25 percent cashback feature, which is the highest we've seen.

Players can also expect weekend bonuses like spins and free deposits, a game of the month promotion, and a loyalty program to convert points to cash. The site is one of the best for regular deals, even setting up a promotion just for mobile users.

Pros

25 percent cash back on losses

Many monthly and weekly promotions

Unlimited free games

Cons

High waging requirements

Not as competitive for banking options

Runner Ups

These sites didn't merit a full review due to lack of competitive options, but they did deserve special mention for what they can offer South Africans looking to play online slots.

11. Red Dog Casino

Pros

No banking fees

300 percent bonus

A variety of slot games, table games, and even bingo

Cons

No live dealer games

Fairly high withdrawal minimum

12. Big Spin Casino

Pros

A good number of bonuses for deposits

Daily promotions

200 percent on deposits plus 15 spins

Cons

Extra fees for certain banking options

Mostly slot games and some table games

13. Ignition Casino

Pros

Been around since 2016

Good customer service with telephone support line

Virtual sports betting and live dealer games

Cons

No sportsbook betting

14. Superslots.ag

Pros

130 slot games

$6000 (R89,000+) bonus

(R89,000+) bonus Faster than average transactions

Cons

60x rollover on some transactions

No sports betting

South Africa Online Casino FAQs

What Is the Best Online Casino in South Africa?

We found that Yebo had the best balance of game variety (1300 games), high bonuses, complete accessibility, and overall reliability. However, Mansion and Springbok Casino came close with their attractive bonus packages and variety of entertainment.

Is Online Gambling Legal in South Africa?

According to a South African online casinos resource page, gambling is legal for South Africans, as long as the company follows all laws and is properly licensed. However, South Africans may not be allowed to gamble on sites based on certain companies based overseas.

Can I Make and Withdraw Deposits in South African Rand?

Rand or "Zar" is the official currency of South Africa, and if you have a bank based in South Africa you can deposit local funds into an e-wallet provider. You can also withdraw Zar back to your bank accounts, such as from cash back or redeeming loyalty points.

How Long Will It Take to Receive My Winnings?

Unfortunately, this depends on the discretion of the online casino. Casinos try to pay out as quickly as possible but also have to use their own security software and follow their own policies in place for their protection. Payouts may be as little as two days, or longer if they decide to wait. Read the casino's terms and conditions for more specifics.

Conclusion

Our casino guide was created to give you a preview of each casino and determine which one offers the best deal for you. Our research suggested that Yebo was the best overall casino experience, but each site may feature different games and bonus deals.

Each site merits a look individually, to see what fun it offers you on a slow day. Why not start playing for free, take a few spins, and then start betting with real money?

Source: https://www.leanbackplayer.com/south-africa/

You probably don't need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It's worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the South Africa Gambling Helpline at 0800 006 008 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones.

Leanbackplayer is committed to responsible gambling. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online poker is available and legal where you live. Leanbackplayer is an independent and reader-supported review site and may receive commissions through links made in their website's guides, this does not affect the ranking methodology or position of the top picks.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

SOURCE leanbackplayer.com

