10 Scholars. Eight Hancock County Schools. Bold and Bright Futures Ahead.

The Silvernail Foundation names 2026 class as they embark on post-secondary education.

BLUE HILL, Maine, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In its fourth year, The Silvernail Foundation has announced its newest cohort of outstanding scholars across Hancock County.

10 students. Eight schools. One shared mission: lead with purpose.

Andy and Shelby Silvernail (proud graduates of Bucksport High School) launched the Foundation in 2022, along with their three children. Their initial $2 million commitment awards up to 10 students each year with scholarships of up to $20,000. The funds support the students' post-secondary education and leadership development.

In addition to financial support, each scholar attends an annual leadership symposium. The event focuses on trust, values-based leadership, and how to build communities rooted in respect and prosperity.

Meet the Silvernail Scholar Class of 2026

Jack Morrison – Bucksport High School

– Bucksport High School Samuel Robbins – Deer Isle-Stonington High School

– Deer Isle-Stonington High School Wesley Trundy – Deer Isle-Stonington High School

– Deer Isle-Stonington High School Jordin Mann – Ellsworth High School

– Ellsworth High School Lucas Ladd – George Stevens Academy

– George Stevens Academy Lily Alley – Hancock County Technical High School

– Hancock County Technical High School Alexander Donahue – Mount Desert Island High School

– Mount Desert Island High School Charlotte Stanley – Mount Desert Island High School

– Mount Desert Island High School Ciara Trundy – Sumner Memorial High School

– Sumner Memorial High School Alexander Figueroa-Flores – Sumner Memorial High School

"These students are beyond impressive," said Andy Silvernail, foundation co-founder and chairman/CEO of International Paper. "They work hard and they're already leaders in their communities. I'm honored to work beside them."

Downeast roots with national branches

This year's cohort comes from Hancock and Washington County. But they're also remapping the structure of the Foundation.

10 students. 8 schools. One thread ties them: home.

From Deer Isle to Steuben, these scholars carry small-town roots into big rooms - labs, lecture halls, and leadership tracks across the country.

"Every scholar proves Maine roots can reach anywhere," said Andy Silvernail. "The foundation's bet stays the same. Talent doesn't need a zip code, but it does need a chance."

"Maine is our foundation," added Shelby Silvernail, co-founder and founding director of Paws for Patrick. "Helping young people the way others helped us - that's the gift of a lifetime."

Shelby also added, "when young people are given opportunity, mentorship and support, there is no limit to what they can achieve."

Annual, summer symposium unites all four cohorts

In July, Silvernail Scholars from the 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 cohorts will meet in Blue Hill for the annual symposium. A full day of connection, personal development, and fun. Scholars will also meet members of the Silvernail Foundation advisory council.

"We look forward to this every year," shared Andy and Shelby. "What excites us most is the community these students are building. They represent the future and we are proud to be part of their journey."

About The Silvernail Foundation

People. Passion. Perseverance. The Silvernail Foundation is dedicated to helping young people reach their potential through equitable access to education, leadership, and health.

SOURCE Silvernail Foundation