10 Security Blind Spots Costing Businesses Millions in 2026

EyeQ Monitoring shares data-backed insights on the most common vulnerabilities affecting commercial, retail and multifamily properties, and how businesses can reduce risk

ATLANTA, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeQ Monitoring, a leading provider of AI-powered remote video monitoring and security intelligence solutions for businesses, today released data-backed guidance outlining the most critical security blind spots costing businesses millions in 2026. Based on proprietary insights gathered from monitoring across thousands of commercial, retail and multifamily properties in 47 states, the guidance highlights the most common vulnerabilities tied to theft, vandalism, liability incidents and operational disruptions, along with practical steps businesses can take to reduce risk.

With the summer months traditionally associated with increases in break-ins, property crime and after-hours incidents, these findings underscore how outdated security approaches can leave businesses exposed. From relying on video cameras solely for surveillance, to overlooking vulnerable perimeter areas without internet connectivity, these are ten of the most common blind spots businesses must address:

Having a system in place to prevent copper theft. Driven by record-high prices often exceeding $5.50 per pound, this is surging in 2026 as a major threat to critical infrastructure, with organized criminal groups targeting telecom lines, power grid and construction sites. Failing to fully secure large-scale properties with broad perimeters or vacant buildings. One new EyeQ Monitoring customer saw more than $1 million in losses within the last four months. Installing AI-powered cameras monitored remotely by real security professionals has deterred theft in vacant units and increased security posture for leased buildings. Assuming visibility is the same as protection. A camera that only records footage for playback becomes a passive tool that documents problems, but doesn't interrupt them. Unlike security guards that can miss incidents during patrols, a Virtual Guard system offers precision threat detection to reduce false alarms, with live audio deterrence to stop crime and connect to law enforcement in less than 4 seconds. Safety concerns for staff members and customers near unhoused populations. Sports arenas and businesses are seeing an uptick in crime tied to urban encampments, resulting in decreased safety and satisfaction for staff and customers. Apps like Virtual Security Escort powered by IncidentGO allow staff to check in with EyeQ Monitoring's Security Operations Center to share their exact GPS coordinates, send audio and video updates or use the live panic button in dangerous situations. Prioritizing monitoring of front entrances vs. back entrances. Summer changes how commercial properties operate, with the back entrance seeing more vendor traffic and operational exposure. Without structured oversight, service entrances can quickly become operational bottlenecks. Advanced camera technology helps monitor key access points, providing visibility and control. Time invested in pulling footage and dealing with incident aftermath. Many businesses install cameras for the appearance of security, but nobody is watching them. The challenge is not just that incidents still occur, but the time it takes teams to locate the footage for insurance and law enforcement documentation, then manage the fallout. Yard breaches and cargo theft. On average, trailer theft can cost businesses $50,000 for an empty trailer or up to hundreds of thousands for a full trailer. An effective security system at offsite lots can prevent significant profit losses at this critical stage of the supply chain. Using pool gates alone as a security strategy for multifamily residential communities. During peak season, increased traffic raises the risk of property damage, liability issues and resident complaints. When incidents occur, teams are often left piecing together what happened rather than having visibility into who entered, how access was granted and whether rules were violated. Access Control provides that visibility and accountability. Dumpster areas being treated like an afterthought vs. a security workflow problem. What looks like a minor service zone often creates outsized risk due to illegal dumping. By improving visibility around one of the most overlooked parts of the property, operators can reduce recurring misuse, support cleaner operations and strengthen control over areas that often sit at the edge of staff attention. Only using video cameras for security purposes vs. operational intelligence (using footage as an operational data source). In businesses like automotive dealership service lanes, AI-powered surveillance technology can track service repair order cycle times to pinpoint bottlenecks, tracking vehicles from arrival through service completion to reduce customer wait times and make smarter operational decisions that maximize the service lane as a profit center.

"The blind spots highlighted in this report are costing organizations millions of dollars in preventable losses, liability exposure and operational inefficiencies," said Markus Scott, CEO of EyeQ Monitoring Businesses. "As today's security threats increase in complexity, businesses that rely on outdated approaches will remain reactive, while those embracing remote monitoring and intelligence-driven security will be better positioned to protect their people, properties and profits."

By partnering with EyeQ Monitoring, businesses can transform safety and operations with up to 75% lower cost of ownership, 87% increased property visibility, 98% risk reduction and 110% increased response to incidents. To learn more or get started with a free security assessment for your business, visit eyeqmonitoring.com.

About EyeQ Monitoring

EyeQ Monitoring is a leading provider of remote video monitoring and business intelligence solutions for commercial properties across North America. EyeQ provides its customers with a full end-to-end security solution, including site design, equipment installation, maintenance and ongoing monitoring and threat prevention. The Company leverages a suite of advanced analytics and proprietary systems to efficiently parse through large volumes of data to identify potential threats and deploys a centralized team of domestic agents to address those threats. The Company's customers span a wide range of end markets including automotive, logistics, retail and multi-family real estate. For more information, please visit www.eyeqmonitoring.com.

SOURCE EyeQ Monitoring