100 Black Men of America Celebrated 40 Years of National Impact at Landmark Conference in New York City

Organization Highlighted Youth Leadership, Economic Empowerment, International Growth, and More Than $4 Million in Economic Impact

ATLANTA, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 100 Black Men of America, Inc. concluded its 40th Annual Conference, bringing together more than 1,200 members, mentees, alumni, corporate partners, elected officials, and community leaders in New York City to celebrate four decades of national impact while advancing the organization's mission to improve the quality of life within communities and expand educational and economic opportunities.

Held June 17–21 at the New York Hilton Midtown under the theme, Rooted in Mission. Strengthened by Unity. Shaping the Future., the conference returned to the city where the movement began in 1963 and commemorated the 40th anniversary of the organization's national incorporation.

The five-day gathering generated an estimated 3,854 hotel room nights and more than $4.09 million in economic impact while convening members from across the United States and abroad for leadership development, mentoring, youth engagement, economic empowerment, advocacy, networking, and recognition of excellence.

Throughout the week, members participated in programming centered on the organization's Four for the Future pillars—Mentoring, Education, Health and Wellness, and Economic Empowerment—while exploring solutions to strengthen families, prepare future leaders, expand economic opportunity, and address issues affecting communities nationwide.

"The 40th Annual Conference celebrated far more than a milestone anniversary—it demonstrated the enduring strength of our mission and the collective impact of our chapters, members, partners, and mentees," said Milton H. Jones, Jr., Chairman of the Board of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. "As we continue to honor our past, we remain focused on expanding opportunities, strengthening communities, and preparing the next generation of leaders to shape the future."

Conference programming featured the State of the 100 Breakfast, the Economic Empowerment Business Summit, a national Town Hall, Barbershop and Beauty Shop discussions, the Women of Influence forum, leadership development sessions, and youth programming that advanced the organization's Four for the Future pillars.

The Economic Empowerment Business Summit connected entrepreneurs, procurement professionals, and corporate leaders to explore contracting opportunities, supplier diversity, business growth strategies, and wealth-building initiatives designed to strengthen businesses and communities. The Town Hall convened nationally recognized leaders for a solutions-focused conversation on leadership, civic engagement, advocacy, and community impact, while the Barbershop, Beauty Shop, and Women of Influence sessions created forums for candid dialogue on leadership, opportunity, and shaping the future.

Youth development remained at the center of the conference experience as hundreds of mentees, Collegiate 100 members, and Emerging 100 members participated in leadership development activities and competitions recognizing excellence in African American History, STEM, financial literacy, investment strategy, public speaking, career readiness, leadership, and creativity. The conference also recognized outstanding mentors, mentees, Collegiate 100 chapters, and local chapters for exemplary service and achievement throughout the national network. The organization will continue sharing conference highlights, award recipients, competition results, videos, and photo galleries through its 40th Annual Conference recap webpage and official digital channels.

The conference also marked a significant milestone in the organization's continued international growth. The Honorable Karim Bouamrane, Mayor of Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France, was officially pinned as an honorary member of 100 Black Men of America, Inc., reflecting the organization's expanding global reach and commitment to building leadership partnerships beyond the United States.

"This conference showcased the power of collaboration and the momentum we are building as an organization," said Danielle Kennedy-Jones, Chief Executive Officer of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. "The relationships strengthened, ideas exchanged, and commitments made throughout the event will continue to fuel our work as we expand our impact, deepen partnerships, and advance our mission in communities across the country and beyond."

The 40th Annual Conference was made possible through the generous support of Presenting Sponsors State Farm, The Coca-Cola Company, and Wells Fargo; Registration Sponsor UPS; Partner Sponsors American Red Cross, American Property Owners Alliance, JD Foundation, Lilly Endowment Inc., NOBLE, Pfizer, Red Apple Group, and Shell; and Conference Co-Sponsors Deloitte, 100 Black Men of New York, Alzheimer's Association, Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia-Pacific, New York City, Molson Coors, Penguin Random House, Regeneron, Javits Center, and Walmart.

As 100 Black Men of America, Inc. looks toward its 41st Annual Conference, the organization remains committed to expanding its national and international impact through its Four for the Future pillars—Mentoring, Education, Health and Wellness, and Economic Empowerment—while strengthening chapters, deepening corporate partnerships, and preparing the next generation of leaders.

National media interested in interviewing Chairman Milton H. Jones, Jr., CEO Danielle Kennedy-Jones, or other organizational leaders regarding mentoring, youth leadership, economic empowerment, advocacy, workforce development, artificial intelligence, or the organization's national and international impact are encouraged to contact [email protected].

About 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

100 Black Men of America, Inc. proudly serves as the nation's largest African American-led mentoring organization and a growing global network of chapters dedicated to improving the quality of life within communities and expanding educational and economic opportunities. Guided by its Four for the Future pillars—Mentoring, Education, Health and Wellness, and Economic Empowerment—the organization develops future leaders through mentoring, education, health awareness, leadership development, and economic empowerment initiatives that strengthen communities across the United States and internationally. For more information, visit www.100blackmen.org.

SOURCE 100 Black Men of America, Inc.