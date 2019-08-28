$100+ Million Specialty Polystyrene Resin Markets - Global Outlook to 2026
Aug 28, 2019, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Polystyrene Resin - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Specialty Polystyrene Resin market accounted for $100.20 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $137.30 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand for automotive application, growing use of packaging for performance and environmental reasons in emerging economies. However, high-performance alternatives are restraining the market growth.
Specialty polystyrene resin is a type of resin that exhibits higher properties such as enhanced insulation, blow and load-bearing capacity. Specialty polystyrene resin has been specifically formulate to exhibit superior properties, including high confrontation to deterioration and impact, high-quality finish, better insulation chipping, and abrasion resistance, durability, cost-effectiveness, and reduced processing time.
Amongst Function, Detergents segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period owing to enlarge in demand for bending gripping impact, rapid force, load bearing and others, which are mostly necessary in industries such as automotive and building & construction.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the largest market share during the forecast period. Low-cost labor and economical & available raw materials are boosting foreign investments, which are rising the production of the market in the region.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market, By Function
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cushioning
5.3 Insulation
5.4 Protection
5.5 Other Functions
6 Global Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Automotive & Transportation
6.3 Building & Construction
6.4 Electrical & Electronics
6.5 Healthcare
6.6 Protective Packaging
6.7 Other Applications
7 Global Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market, By Covers
7.1 Introduction
7.2 High Impact
7.3 Super High Impact
7.4 Medium Impact
8 Global Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Atlas Roofing
10.2 BASF SE
10.3 Eastman Chemical Company
10.4 Ineos Styrolution Group GmbH
10.5 Innova
10.6 Jackon GmbH
10.7 Knauf Insulation
10.8 LG Chem Ltd.
10.9 Nova Chemicals Corporation
10.10 Pacur, Llc.
10.11 Polysource
10.12 RAPAC
10.13 SABIC
10.14 Samsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.
10.15 Sekisui Plastics Co., Ltd.
10.16 Styrochem
10.17 Styropek
10.18 Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH
10.19 Synthos S.A.
10.20 Taita Chemical Co., Ltd.
10.21 Total S.A.
10.22 Trinseo
10.23 Versalis S.P.A.
