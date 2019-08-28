$100+ Million Specialty Polystyrene Resin Markets - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Polystyrene Resin - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Specialty Polystyrene Resin market accounted for $100.20 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $137.30 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand for automotive application, growing use of packaging for performance and environmental reasons in emerging economies. However, high-performance alternatives are restraining the market growth.



Specialty polystyrene resin is a type of resin that exhibits higher properties such as enhanced insulation, blow and load-bearing capacity. Specialty polystyrene resin has been specifically formulate to exhibit superior properties, including high confrontation to deterioration and impact, high-quality finish, better insulation chipping, and abrasion resistance, durability, cost-effectiveness, and reduced processing time.



Amongst Function, Detergents segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period owing to enlarge in demand for bending gripping impact, rapid force, load bearing and others, which are mostly necessary in industries such as automotive and building & construction.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the largest market share during the forecast period. Low-cost labor and economical & available raw materials are boosting foreign investments, which are rising the production of the market in the region.



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Atlas Roofing

10.2 BASF SE

10.3 Eastman Chemical Company

10.4 Ineos Styrolution Group GmbH

10.5 Innova

10.6 Jackon GmbH

10.7 Knauf Insulation

10.8 LG Chem Ltd.

10.9 Nova Chemicals Corporation

10.10 Pacur, Llc.

10.11 Polysource

10.12 RAPAC

10.13 SABIC

10.14 Samsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

10.15 Sekisui Plastics Co., Ltd.

10.16 Styrochem

10.17 Styropek

10.18 Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH

10.19 Synthos S.A.

10.20 Taita Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.21 Total S.A.

10.22 Trinseo

10.23 Versalis S.P.A.



