100K Creators, 4 Months, 27x Growth: BananaPro AI Studio Emerges as the All-in-One Hub for AI Image and Video Generation

SHERIDAN, Wyo., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BananaPro AI, a leading AI image and video generation platform, today announced that its core creation hub, BananaPro AI Studio, has surpassed 100,000 registered creators within four months of its initial rollout — with monthly new sign-ups surging from 2,200 in the first month to over 60,000 in the most recent month, representing a nearly 27x increase in monthly user acquisition.

The rapid adoption underscores growing market demand for a unified, professional-grade AI creative workspace. BananaPro AI Studio seamlessly integrates both video and image generation capabilities into a single, cohesive platform, enabling developers, creators, and businesses to generate high-quality visuals at scale.

BananaPro AI continues to integrate the latest models and upgrade its core infrastructure to deliver a more intuitive creative experience.

A Unified Ecosystem of Top-Tier Models

BananaPro AI Studio centralizes AI image and AI video generation within a single interface, offering users a range of leading models. On the image generation front, the platform features the Nano Banana Series alongside models such as Midjourney, Grok, and GPT Image.

For video generation, BananaPro AI Studio supports industry-leading engines including Seedance 2.0, Veo 3.1, and Kling 3.0, enabling the creation of dynamic, high-quality video content.

Node-Based Workflow on an Infinite Canvas

Driving workflow efficiency, BananaPro AI Studio features an advanced infinite canvas powered by a visual, node-based architecture. This allows creators to leverage multiple image and video models simultaneously and design highly customized templates.

Through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, users can connect and arrange different generation steps. Once created, these custom workflows become fully reusable assets. Content or models within any node can be dynamically replaced or updated at any time, allowing for rapid variations without disrupting the overall creative pipeline.

Industry-Specific Templates for Commercial Use

To lower the learning curve and accelerate production, BananaPro AI Studio offers a comprehensive library of ready-to-use templates. Designed for commercial applications, these customizable presets cover high-demand scenarios such as e-commerce product showcases, virtual fashion modeling, and high-fidelity jewelry rendering.

These practical starting points enable new users to grasp the platform's full potential and begin generating professional-grade visuals from day one.

To explore the integrated model ecosystem, harness the node-based canvas, and utilize the commercial templates, try BananaPro AI Studio for free today.

About BananaPro AI

BananaPro AI is a technology company dedicated to providing AI-powered creative solutions. Specializing in AI image and video generation for e-commerce, fashion, and design professionals, BananaPro AI empowers individuals and businesses globally to enhance their productivity and unlock new creative possibilities.

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Email: [email protected]

Website: https://bananaproai.com/

SOURCE BananaPro AI