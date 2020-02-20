10X Consulting Group Appoints Aaron Skogsberg as Chief Technology Officer

PINEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 10X Consulting Group, LLC today announced that it has named Aaron Skogsberg, former Vice President and CTO of Pure Storage Americas, to serve as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Skogsberg will be responsible for outlining the company's technological vision, implementing technological strategies and ensuring that the technological resources are aligned with the company's business objectives. He will work closely with business partners to ensure that 10X Consulting Group is bringing its customers best-in-class technology that suits their business needs.

"We are excited to welcome Aaron to our executive leadership team as we continue to invest heavily in providing the right technologies for our customers to ensure their 10X success, our goal is to consistently create best in class solutions for customers by always staying ahead of the rapid growth of technology. We focus heavily on having the best talent in the industry to make sure we are always offering cutting-edge and game-changing solutions, and Aaron is the top talent in this industry," said Ryan Martin, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at 10X Consulting Group.

"Skogsberg is known for his deep technical and cloud skills, consistent, focused, and strong performance within the industry, and for being a creative problem solver who has achieved business goals by leveraging the innovative use of technology. This is paramount to our future success as we advance our technology capabilities. We are thrilled to have a leader of Skogsberg's caliber joining us."

