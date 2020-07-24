$11+ Billion Zeolites Industry Assessment 2017-2026 with Detailed Profiles of 56 Major Players

DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Zeolites Market - Products and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Zeolites market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026.



The greater demand for natural zeolites lies in the construction industry, where they are added to concrete for not only making it lightweight but also for enhancing its fire resistance and sound absorption, apart from reducing its thermal expansion. They also find application in agriculture as soil stabilizers and in treating water, wastewater, groundwater and greywater.



The market for zeolites has also been negatively impacted by this unforeseen development of COVID-19 and it would be impossible to achieve previously envisaged growth rates over the short term at least. However, over the long term, the market is expected to recover to some extent and finally gain momentum to achieve better growth.



Detergents constitute the principal application for Zeolites, the global demand for which is expected to touch US$3 billion in 2019. The overall market for Zeolites is projected to reach US$11.2 billion in 2020.



Research Findings & Coverage

This global market research report on Zeolites analyzes the market with respect to product types/sub-types and applications

Zeolites market size is estimated/projected in this report by product type/sub-type and by application across all major countries

Green Synthesis of Microporous and Hierarchical Zeolites Gaining Momentum

Novel Methods Developed for Synthesis of Zeolites

Zeolites Show their Versatility in Sustainable Chemistry

Zeolites Come to the Fore in Air Pollution Remediation

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 56

The industry guide includes the contact details for 138 companies

Product Outline



The market for product types/sub-types of Zeolites studied in this report comprise the following:

Natural Zeolites

Clinoptilolite



Other Natural Zeolites

Synthetic Zeolites

Type A



Type X



Type Y



USY



ZSM-5

The report analyzes the market for the following application sectors of Zeolites:

Agriculture

Animal Feed

Building & Construction

Detergents

Oil Refining & Petrochemicals

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Other Applications

Geographic Coverage

North America ( The United States and Mexico )

( and ) Europe ( France , Germany , Italy , Russia , Spain , the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , the and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and Rest of ) South America ( Argentina , Brazil and Rest of South America )

( , and Rest of ) Rest of the World ( Middle East & Africa )

Key Topics Covered



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 An Overview of Zeolites

1.1.1.1 Structure of Zeolites

1.1.1.1.1 Pore Structure

1.1.1.2 Properties of Zeolites

1.1.1.2.1 Ion Exchange

1.1.1.2.2 Catalysis

1.1.1.2.3 Adsorption

1.1.1.3 Natural Zeolites

1.1.1.3.1 Clinoptilolite

1.1.1.3.1.1 Synthesis of Clinoptilolite

1.1.1.3.2 Other Natural Zeolites

1.1.1.3.2.1 Chabazite

1.1.1.3.2.2 Stilbite

1.1.1.3.2.3 Analcime

1.1.1.3.2.4 Laumontite

1.1.1.4 Synthetic Zeolites

1.1.1.4.1 A Brief History

1.1.1.4.2 Overview

1.1.1.4.3 Synthesis of Zeolites

1.1.1.4.3.1 Zeolite A (LTA)

1.1.1.4.3.2 Zeolites X, Y and USY

1.1.1.4.3.3 Zeolite ZSM-5 (MFI)



2. APPLICATIONS OF ZEOLITES

2.1 Agriculture

2.1.1 Fertilizer and Soil Amendment

2.1.2 Pesticides, Fungicides and Herbicides

2.1.3 Traps for Heavy Metals

2.2 Animal Feed

2.3 Building & Construction

2.4 Detergents

2.4.1 Chemistry and Structure of Zeolites for Detergents

2.4.2 Detergents Builders: Functions and History

2.4.3 Laundering Process and Zeolites

2.4.4 Zeolites in Detergent Manufacture

2.5 Oil Refining & Petrochemicals

2.5.1 Oil Refining Catalyst

2.5.2 Light Olefin Separation

2.6 Water & Wastewater Treatment

2.6.1 Industrial Wastewater

2.6.2 Municipal Wastewater

2.6.3 Drinking Water

2.7 Other Applications

2.7.1 Gas Purification and Separation

2.7.2 Medicine



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS

3.1 Green Synthesis of Microporous and Hierarchical Zeolites Gaining Momentum

3.2 Novel Methods Developed for Synthesis of Zeolites

3.3 Zeolites Show their Versatility in Sustainable Chemistry

3.4 Zeolites Come to the Fore in Air Pollution Remediation

3.5 Purified Water Achieved with Innovative Zeolites



4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Albemarle Corporation ( United States )

) Anten Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Arkema Group ( France )

) Axens SA ( France )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Bear River Zeolite Co. ( United States )

) Blue Pacific Minerals Ltd. ( New Zealand )

) Calgon Carbon Corporation ( United States )

) Canadian Zeolite Corp ( Canada )

) CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co., Ltd

Chemiewerk Bad Kstritz GmbH (CWK) ( Germany )

) Clariant International Ltd ( Switzerland )

) DP "Transcarpathian Zeolite Plant" ( Ukraine )

) Eurecat SA ( France )

) Gordes Zeolite ( Turkey )

) Honeywell UOP ( United States )

) International Zeolite Corp. ( Canada )

) IQE Group ( Spain )

) JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. (JGC C&C) ( Japan )

) Johnson Matthey ( United Kingdom )

( ) KMI Zeolite Inc. ( United States )

) KNT Group ( Russia )

) Milliporesigma ( United States )

) National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) ( India )

) Ningbo Jiahe New Materials Technology Co., Ltd ( China )

) PQ Corporation ( United States )

) PT. D&W Internasional ( Indonesia )

) Rota Madencilik As - Rota Mining Corp. ( Turkey )

) Sachem Inc. ( United States )

) Showa Denko K.K. ( Japan )

) Union Showa K. K. (USKK) ( Japan )

) Sinopec Shanghai Research Institute of Petrochemical Technology (Sript) ( China )

) Sorbead India ( India )

) St. Cloud Mining Company ( United States )

) Teague Mineral Products ( United States )

) Tosoh Corporation ( Japan )

) W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. ( United States )

) Zeocel Portugal Lda. ( Portugal )

) Zeochem AG ( Switzerland )

) Zeolyst International ( United States )

) Zeotech Corporation ( United States )

) Zhengzhou Fulong New Materials Technology Co. Ltd. ( China )

5. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

Silkem Developed New Zeolite ZP-HAB60

Commercial Launch of BASF's ZEAL Fluid Catalytic Cracking Additive

UOP Launches Recent Developments in catalysts

Full-Scale Operation Kickoff of Tosoh's New Main Research Building

Silkem's Special Grade PVC Modified Zeolite to Meet Demand for PVC Heat Stabilizers in Europe

United States Antimony Corporation Plans to Deliver Bulk BRZ Zeolite by Rail

Rive Technology Acquired by W. R. Grace

EC Permits Silkem's zeolite 4A for Use as an Animal Feed Additive

CFIA Certifies Bromley Creek Zeolite for Use as a Soil Conditioner

Launch of CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material's 4A Zeolite as an Additive in the Detergent and PVC Heat Stabilizer

Omya is the Exclusive Distributor of Gordes Zeolite Feed Additives and Animal Litters in Austria , Germany , Norway & Sweden

, , & GMP+ Certification for Gordes Zeolite

Plans to Clean Up Phosphate in the Rotorua Lakes Using Aqual-P Zeolite

Launch of BASF's First Catalyst Based on New Improved Zeolite Y Technology

PJSC "SIBUR Holding" to Utilize KNT Group's Molecular Sieves and Adsorbents

Blue Pacific Minerals Secures $260,000 Funding for a Zeolite Feeding Trial in Dairy Cows

Funding for a Zeolite Feeding Trial in Dairy Cows Blue Pacific Minerals Tokoroa site to House Zeolite Value-Added Products

New Structured Zeolite SCM-14 Synthesized by Sinopec SRIPT

HYDEX E, Clariant's Latest Diesel Dewaxing Catalyst

BPM's Unique Zeolite Experiencing Growing Demand in Australia

Launch of Albemarle's New Granite Technology for FCC Catalyst Market

DiFusion Technologies Chose Solvay's Zeniva ZA-500 PEEK as Base Polymer for ZFUZE osteoconductive PEEK composite for spinal implants

BASF to Double its Global Specialty Zeolites Production Capacity

Merger of CU Deutero + Agro AG and Chemie Uetikon AG into Zeochem

Expansion of Tosoh's High Silica Zeolite Production Capacity

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.1 Global Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type

6.1.1 Zeolites Product Type Market Overview by Global Region

6.1.1.1 Natural Zeolites

6.1.1.1.1 Global Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type

6.1.1.1.1.1 Natural Zeolites Sub-Type Market Overview by Global Region

6.1.1.1.1.1.1 Clinoptilolite

6.1.1.1.1.1.2 Other Natural Zeolites

6.1.1.2 Synthetic Zeolites

6.1.1.2.1 Global Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type

6.1.1.2.1.1 Synthetic Zeolites Sub-Type Market Overview by Global Region

6.1.1.2.1.1.1 Type A Synthetic Zeolites

6.1.1.2.1.1.2 Type X Synthetic Zeolites

6.1.1.2.1.1.3 Type Y Synthetic Zeolites

6.1.1.2.1.1.4 USY Synthetic Zeolites

6.1.1.2.1.1.5 ZSM-5 Synthetic Zeolites

6.2 Global Zeolites Market Overview by Application

6.2.1 Zeolites Applications Market Overview by Global Region

6.2.1.1 Agriculture

6.2.1.2 Animal Feed

6.2.1.3 Building & Construction

6.2.1.4 Detergents

6.2.1.5 Oil Refining & Petrochemicals

6.2.1.6 Water & Wastewater Treatment

6.2.1.7 Other Applications



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

7. North America

8. Europe

9. Asia-Pacific

10. South America

11. Middle East & Africa

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



