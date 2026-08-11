13th Annual NoHo CineFest Returns to Glendale with More Than 100 Independent Films and the World Premiere of The Fox Sisters

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th Annual NoHo CineFest returns August 27–30, 2026, transforming LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale into a celebration of independent filmmaking with more than 100 feature films and short films from around the world, filmmaker Q&As, networking opportunities, and appearances by acclaimed industry professionals.

NoHo CineFest 2026 Official Poster NoHo CineFest 13th Annual

Among this year's most anticipated events is the world premiere of The Fox Sisters, a compelling historical drama based on the extraordinary true story that launched the American Spiritualist movement. The film explores the lives of sisters Margaret, Kate, and Leah Fox, whose alleged communications with the dead in the mid-1800s sparked a cultural phenomenon that forever changed America's relationship with faith, the supernatural, and the afterlife. Director Wagner de Assis (Kardec, Nosso Lar), will be present along with his principal cast.

NoHo CineFest has built an international reputation for discovering exceptional independent films while creating an environment where filmmakers, audiences, and industry professionals can connect in meaningful ways.

"Every year, we strive to create an event where filmmakers can celebrate their work, while also connecting with great indie artists and growing our CineFest community," said Gustavo Sampaio, Founder and Festival Director of NoHo CineFest. "We're thrilled to present an incredible collection of films this year, highlighted by the premiere of The Fox Sisters."

The 2026 NoHo CineFest is proud to partner with innovative companies that are helping shape the future of filmmaking and content creation.

Leading this year's sponsors is Film Functions, a modern production operating system built specifically for filmmakers and production teams.

Also joining the festival is Social Agent, an innovative on-demand content creation platform that connects businesses and individuals with certified content creators who capture and edit professional-quality social media content.

Since its founding, NoHo CineFest has become one of Southern California's premier destinations for independent film.

Tickets, screening schedules, and additional festival information are available at NoHoCineFest.com.

About NoHo CineFest

NoHo CineFest is an annual international film festival dedicated to showcasing outstanding independent films from around the world. Through exceptional programming, filmmaker education, and vibrant networking opportunities, the festival provides a platform where emerging and established artists can share their work while building lasting connections within the filmmaking community.

Media Contact:

NoHo CineFest

Website: NoHoCineFest.com

Email: [email protected]

(305) 205-3888

SOURCE North Hollywood CineFest