15-Year-Old Egypt Dean Turns Kendrick Lamar Royalty Money Into Seven-Figure Investment in Ballislife Hydro Sports Drink - Updated

From the Studio to Center Court, the Young Investor Backs a Brand Built for the Next Generation of Athletes.

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:OZSC) Ballislife Drink Inc., the company behind Ballislife HYDRO, today announced a seven-figure strategic investment from 15-year-old entrepreneur and basketball player Egypt Dean.

Egypt Dean holds Ballislife HYDRO following his seven-figure investment in the brand.

While still in high school, Egypt has already built a remarkable entrepreneurial story. At just five years old, he produced a beat that was later used by Grammy Award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar, generating royalty income that has continued for years. Those earnings helped provide the foundation for his investment in Ballislife HYDRO, making this a rare example of a young entrepreneur reinvesting the proceeds of his own creative work into a company aligned with his passions and values.

The investment represents one of the most unique youth-led entrepreneurial stories in sports and consumer products today, with a young creator reinvesting the proceeds of his own success into a brand aligned with his passions for basketball, health, and culture.

The transaction reflects not only Egypt's personal investment in the future of Ballislife HYDRO, but also the beginning of a broader strategic relationship between the parties as the brand continues its national growth and expansion. In addition to capital, the partnership is expected to create opportunities for high impact collaboration, marketing support, retail expansion initiatives, and access to influential networks across sports, entertainment, culture, and business.

Developed in partnership with Ballislife Inc., Ballislife HYDRO is an elevated wellness sports hydration beverage built for the next generation of athletes seeking healthier hydration without sacrificing performance, taste, or cultural relevance. Created to deliver functional hydration without the excessive sugar, artificial ingredients, or caffeine commonly found in many traditional sports drinks, the brand combines a performance-focused formula with authentic roots in basketball culture. Backed by Ballislife's massive basketball ecosystem and a team of NBA equity partners, the brand reaches millions of athletes and fans through digital content, live events, athlete relationships, and grassroots basketball initiatives.

For Egypt, the decision to invest was rooted in two passions that have shaped much of his young life: entrepreneurship and basketball. As both a competitive basketball player and young entrepreneur, he viewed Ballislife HYDRO as a rare opportunity to support a brand that sits at the intersection of athlete performance, healthier hydration, and basketball culture.

"As someone who loves the game and spends many hours training and competing, I connected immediately with what Ballislife Hydro is building. Basketball has always been a huge part of my life, and I love how HYDRO is a better option to stay hydrated with less sugar and still tastes amazing. This was an opportunity to invest in something I genuinely believe in, a brand that's connected to the game and built for athletes like me."

— Egypt Dean

In addition to his entrepreneurial pursuits, Egypt is an accomplished basketball player who continues to develop his game at a high level while attracting growing attention as one of the next generation's promising young basketball prospects.

"Most teenagers spend money. Egypt chose to invest it. What impressed us wasn't his age, it was the conviction behind the decision. He discovered the brand as an athlete, believed in the mission, and chose to put his own capital behind what we're building. That's the kind of long-term thinking you rarely see at any age."

— Benjamin Varon Schubert, Co-Founder and CEO of Ballislife Drink

"Our relationship with Egypt began last summer when he discovered Hydro at our All-American Camp and organically shared it with his audience on Instagram. What stood out wasn't simply his enthusiasm for the product, it was his entrepreneurial mindset. At just 15 years old, he's already thinking beyond endorsements and looking to build something meaningful. That's what makes this partnership so unique. Together, we're building Hydro with the same vision that inspired me to start Ballislife at 19: creating a brand that authentically connects with the next generation and has the potential to change the game."

— Matt Rodriguez, CEO of Ballislife Inc. and Co-Founder of Ballislife Drink

Egypt's parents, Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys and entrepreneur, producer, and cultural icon Swizz Beatz, have long encouraged creativity, entrepreneurship, and independent thinking. Their support of Egypt's investment reflects a shared belief in empowering the next generation of founders, creators, athletes, and business leaders to pursue their passions and build something of their own.

"We've always encouraged our children to pursue their passions and make thoughtful decisions. Egypt did his homework, believed in the opportunity, and invested because it aligned with who he is. We're proud to support him as he continues building his own path."

— Swizz Beatz

The partnership comes as Ballislife HYDRO continues expanding across the basketball ecosystem, leveraging Ballislife's powerful media platform, athlete relationships, and grassroots presence to connect with the next generation of athletes.

"Basketball culture has always been about believing in yourself and betting on your future. Egypt's investment is a powerful example of that mindset, and we're excited to build alongside him and the Dean family as we continue our growth."

— Benjamin Varon Schubert

About Egypt Dean

Egypt Dean is a student-athlete, entrepreneur, and emerging basketball prospect. In addition to his athletic pursuits, he has built an early entrepreneurial track record through music production and business investments. At five years old, he created a beat exclusively for Kendrick Lamar after they met at the SuperBowl, generating royalty income that helped fund his investment in Ballislife HYDRO. Egypt continues to pursue opportunities at the intersection of basketball, music, entrepreneurship, and culture.

Instagram: @egyptdean_

About Ballislife Drink Inc.

Ballislife Drink Inc. is a joint venture between Varon USA and Ballislife Inc. Through Ballislife HYDRO, the company combines healthier sports hydration with the reach, authenticity, and cultural influence of the Ballislife ecosystem. Ballislife connects with more than 28 million followers across social platforms, generates over 450 million monthly video views, and has accumulated more than 36 billion lifetime video views, making it one of the most powerful brands in basketball culture. Varon USA is a wholly subsidiary of Varon Corp which is in the process of going public with Ozop Energy Solutions (OTC: OZSC)"

Instagram: @ballislife

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SOURCE Ballislife Drink Inc.