$16.5 Billion Cervical Cancer Screening Markets, 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cervical Cancer Screening Market, Patients, Mortality Global Forecast by Tests Type (Pap Smear, HPV DNA, VIA), 19 Countries Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market is expected to be USD 16.5 Billion by 2026.



Globally, cervical cancer is the most appearing cancer in women. Cervical cancer is most frequently diagnosed in women between the age of 35 and 44 with the average age of diagnosis being 50. In 2019, an estimated 283.15 million women were diagnosed with cervical cancer worldwide, and about 311,000 women died from the disease in 2018. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer prevailing in women and the seventh in terms of overall cancer incidences.



There are three types of screening for identifying cervical cancer they are Pap Smear Tests, Human Papillomavirus Virus (HPV) Tests and Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) Tests. These screenings are a key factor anticipated to boost the number of screening tests over the forecast period. Effective primary (HPV vaccination) approach (testing and treating precancerous lesions) will prevent most cervical cancer cases.



This report provides 19 Countries cervical cancer market analysis & forecast with numbers of screening & Mortality. In the United States, the medical community has made great strides in preventing and controlling cervical cancer. The reasons that influence world market dominance are the presence of technological advancements in terms of new diagnostic equipment, diagnostic procedures, favourable government policies related to reimbursement and screening techniques are expected to have a positive impact on the market. Cervical cancer is one of the leading causes of female cancer deaths in low- and middle-income countries.



COVID-19 impacts Global Cervical Cancer Screening Industry



The cervical cancer screening declined to meagre numbers due to pandemic coronavirus. Mostly non-urgent cervical cancer appointments have been cancelled in the wake of COVID-19. However, things started moving in the last two quarters, but it will not return to pre-COVID numbers this year. As preventive measures should put in place during the efforts of providing cervical cancer screening as directed by the health authorities. Read the complete analysis on how COVID-19 has affected the cervical cancer screening market and its future?



Cervical Cancer Mortality Population



In this section number of deaths by cervical cancer in all the 19 countries from 2014 to 2020 has been captured. The report gives complete insights of Market, Screened Population & Mortality of 19 countries, which provides a general idea of worldwide countries analysis of Global Cervical Cancer Screening Industry.



Market Dynamics



Growth Drivers

Introduction of Low Cost VIA Test

Countries Offering VIA Test via National Programs

Countries Offering VIA Test via Pilot Programs

Worldwide High Prevalence of HPV Infected Patients

Rising Number of Incidence of Cervical Cancer in United Kingdom

Worldwide Rising Incidence of Teenage Sexual Cases

Challenges

Lack of Appropriate Healthcare Infrastructure

Introduction of HPV Vaccination Programs Worldwide

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population

4.1 Asia

4.2 Europe

4.3 North America

4.4 Rest of World



5. Global Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Market

5.1 Pap Smear Test (Screening)

5.2 HPV DNA Test (Screening)



6. By Region - Global Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Market Analysis

6.1 Asia

6.2 Europe

6.3 North America

6.4 Rest of World



7. Population Share - Global Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)

7.1 By Region

7.2 By Countries



8. Market Share - Global Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)

8.1 Region - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)

8.2 Countries - Cervical Cancer Test (Screening)

8.3 Countries - Pap Smear Test (Screening)

8.4 Countries - HPV DNA Test (Screening)

8.5 Countries - VIA Test (Screening)



Countries Covered

Canada

China

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Italy

Japan

Korea

Malaysia

Netherlands

Norway

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

United Kingdom

United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ktruyh



