1776 Rye & Bourbon Whiskey Labels Refreshed by James E. Pepper Distillery

As America marks its 250th anniversary, James E. Pepper Distillery has introduced refreshed packaging for its 1776 Straight Rye and Straight Bourbon whiskeys, with the new labels now rolling into markets nationwide.

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2012, the James E. Pepper brand has proudly produced and sold 1776™ Bourbon and Rye across the United States and around the world. The updated packaging commemorates the nation's Semiquincentennial while preserving the identity of a brand whose roots trace back to the American Revolution.

The refreshed design places greater emphasis on the iconic 1776 brand while featuring Benjamin Franklin's "Join, or Die" snake illustration more prominently, all while retaining the familiar character of the label.

1776 Straight Rye & 1776 Straight Bourbon Whiskies (PRNewsfoto/James Pepper Distilling Co.)

"With America celebrating its 250th anniversary, we felt it was the right time to refresh the labels that have represented our 1776 whiskeys for more than a decade," said Amir Peay, owner of James E. Pepper Distillery.

Colonel James E. Pepper referred to his family's whiskey as "Old 1776," a nod to his grandfather Elijah Pepper's distilling origins during the American Revolution. Today, that legacy continues at the historic James E. Pepper Distillery in Lexington, Kentucky.

Distilled and bottled at the historic James E. Pepper Distillery (DSP-KY-5), both whiskies are bottled unfiltered at 100 proof and carry a suggested retail price of $30. The 1776 Rye features a 100% rye mash bill, while the 1776 Bourbon is made from 70% corn, 18% rye, and 12% malted barley.

At the 2026 Ascot Awards, 1776 Rye received a Platinum Medal, while 1776 Bourbon received a Gold Medal.

About James E. Pepper Distillery

Originally built in 1880 by Colonel James E. Pepper, the James E. Pepper Distillery was abandoned in 1967 and remained dormant for more than 50 years. Following extensive historical research and restoration, the brand was revived and distilling resumed in December 2017 using the same historic recipe produced at the distillery prior to its closure in 1967.

The James E. Pepper Distillery is located in Lexington, Kentucky, and produces bourbon and rye whiskey under the James E. Pepper and 1776 brands.

For more information, visit www.JamesEPepper.com.

SOURCE James Pepper Distilling Co.