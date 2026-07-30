1911 Gold Reports High-Grade Intercepts from Near-Mine Targets at True North, Including the New Baker Target

The latest assay results are from thirty (30) drill holes for 8,656 metres ("m") from the exploration drilling program testing the resource potential of the San Antonio Southeast ("SAM SE") and Shore targets located adjacent to existing infrastructure at True North. Drilling also confirmed the occurrence of a newly defined mineralized zone, the Baker target. Drilling on these targets was conducted from surface to define the strike and depth extensions, and underground from Level 16 (720 m depth) to test the down-plunge extension of the previously released drill results from Shore (see Figure 1).

Drilling Highlights:

Drilling confirmed the extensions of gold ("Au") mineralization from surface to depths up to 975 m and over a strike length of 720 m, and returned the following highlighted results: TN-26-094: Intersected 15.89 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au over 2.70 m (at 59.00 m downhole depth), including 40.10 g/t Au over 1.00 m at SAM SE TN-26-088: Intersected 5.99 g/t Au over 4.90m (at 230.50 m downhole depth), including 24.90 g/t Au over 0.70 m at Shore TN-26-095: Intersected 11.58 g/t Au over 2.00 m (at 48.50 m downhole depth), including 16.50 g/t Au over 1.00 m at SAM SE TN-26-086: Intersected 7.30 g/t Au over 1.30 m (at 88.10 m downhole depth), including 12.40 g/t Au over 0.60 m at SAM SE TN-26-083: Intersected 10.10 g/t Au over 0.50 m (at 59.70 m downhole depth) at SAM SE



Exploration drilling also confirmed gold mineralization within the new Baker target, returning the following highlighted results: TN-26-076: Intersected 36.44 g/t Au over 1.10 m (at 411.10 m downhole depth); including 73.70 g/t Au over 0.50 m TN-26-078: Intersected 3.48 g/t Au over 2.90 m (at 77.00 m downhole depth), including 6.31 g/t Au over 1.00 m



Shaun Heinrichs, President and CEO, stated, "Successive drill programs on SAM SE and Shore continue to expand their footprint and confirm the grades we saw in initial drill results. These latest results continue that trend with high-grade gold mineralization confirmed over a strike length of 720 m and up to depths approaching 975 m, all within the SAM gabbro adjacent to our existing underground infrastructure. The intersections on the 500 shear zone are encouraging as this emerging target has the potential to add new near mine resources hosted in a parallel vein system, also close to existing infrastructure. Drilling to date provides confidence that these zones will contribute meaningfully to the global resource update planned for later this year".

1911 Gold completed twenty (20) surface diamond drill holes, of which two (2) did not reach target depth, for a total of 5,017 m, and ten (10) underground drill holes for 3,560 m as resource definition drilling.

The 2026 surface exploration drill program at True North focused on testing the strike and depth extensions of gold mineralization intersected at SAM SE and Shore targets during 2024 and 2025. The underground resource definition drilling program was designed to test the down-plunge extensions of gold mineralization of the Shore target below Level 16. The results from seven (7) additional surface drill holes targeting San Antonio West ("SAM W") are pending.

Table 1: Significant Drill Results – True North Surface and Underground Drill Program

Target Area Drill Hole (number) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold Grade (g/t Au) Shore TN-26-072 386.10 386.70 0.60 3.10 Shore TN-26-074 No Significant Results Baker TN-26-074 481.60 483.10 1.50 2.28 Baker TN-26-075 No Significant Results Baker TN-26-076 411.10 412.20 1.10 36.44

Including 411.10 411.60 0.50 73.70 Baker TN-26-078 77.00 79.90 2.90 3.48

Including 77.00 78.00 1.00 6.31 Shore TN-26-078 No Significant Results Baker TN-26-079 No Significant Results Baker TN-26-080 No Significant Results Shore TN-26-081 144.70 145.50 0.80 2.99 SAM SE TN-26-083 59.70 60.20 0.50 10.10 SAM SE TN-26-083 74.00 74.90 0.90 4.64 SAM SE TN-26-084 No Significant Results SAM SE TN-26-085 No Significant Results SAM SE TN-26-086 88.10 89.40 1.30 7.30

Including 88.10 88.70 0.60 12.40 SAM SE TN-26-087 152.50 153.40 0.90 2.52 Shore TN-26-088 230.50 235.40 4.90 5.99

Including 230.50 232.40 1.90 12.48

Including 231.70 232.40 0.70 24.90 Shore TN-26-090 280.50 281.00 0.50 4.54 SAM SE TN-26-093 48.20 49.20 1.00 4.02 SAM SE TN-26-094 59.00 61.70 2.70 15.89

Including 60.70 61.70 1.00 40.10 SAM SE TN-26-095 43.70 44.90 1.20 2.65 SAM SE TN-26-095 48.50 50.50 2.00 11.58

Including 49.50 50.50 1.00 16.50 Shore UG16-25-016 262.00 262.80 0.80 5.34 Shore UG16-25-019 No Significant Results Shore UG16-25-020 275.30 276.30 1.00 2.71 Shore UG16-25-020 322.20 322.80 0.60 2.63 Shore UG16-25-024 No Significant Results Shore UG16-25-029 No Significant Results Shore UG16-26-033 No Significant Results Shore UG16-26-037 No Significant Results Shore UG16-26-045 No Significant Results Shore UG16-26-049 No Significant Results Shore UG16-26-052 No Significant Results

Intercepts above a cut-off grade of 2.25 g/t Au Maximum of 2.50 m internal dilution and no top capping applied Intervals represent drill core length and are considered to represent 60% to 90% of true widths Intercepts reported at downhole depths (m) Drill hole Information included in Table 2

San Antonio Southeast Target (SAM SE): Discussion of Results

The latest near surface exploration drilling at SAM SE confirmed high-grade gold mineralization from surface, hosted within the San Antonio gabbro unit (the "SAM gabbro"), on the intersection of the L10 shear zone. The historical San Antonio mine is located in the same geological setting approximately 500 m to the north. Eight (8) surface drill holes were completed for a total of 1,054 m, of which one (TN-26-087A) did not reach target depth (65 m). The mineralized intercepts are characterized by quartz-carbonate shear veins and vein breccias trending north-west with sericite, chlorite alteration and pyrite disseminated and in veinlets developed in association with east-west trending shear zone corridors.

Drilling confirmed the extensions and continuity of the SAM SE vein system as targeted in all holes within 180 m of surface over a strike length of 200 m and returned high-grade gold mineralization in all holes except TN-26-084 and TN-26-085.

Drill holes TN-26-083 and TN-26-086 were drilled to confirm the continuity and depth extensions of gold mineralization below TN-25-021 (14.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m and 6.46 g/t Au over 2.20 m, including 21.80 g/t Au over 0.50 m)1. TN-26-083 intersected 10.10 g/t Au over 0.50 m (at 59.70 m downhole depth), and TN-26-086 intersected 7.30 g/t Au over 1.30 m (at 88.10 m downhole depth), including 12.40 g/t Au over 0.60 m extending the high-grade gold mineralization by over 50 m.

Drill holes TN-26-093, TN-26-094 and TN-26-095 were drilled to test the down dip and along strike extensions of mineralization intersected in TN-25-027 (18.80 g/t Au over 0.70 m) and drill hole TN-25-033A (7.05 g/t Au over 3.10 m, including 16.50 g/t Au over 1.20 m)2 and confirmed the extensions of gold mineralization by 30-60 m. TN-26-093 intersected 4.02 g/t Au over 1.00 m (at 48.20 downhole depth), TN-26-094 intersected 15.89 g/t Au over 2.70 m (at 59.00 m downhole depth), including 40.10 g/t Au over 1.00 m, and TN-26-095 intersected 11.58 g/t Au over 2.00 m (at 48.50 m downhole depth), including 16.50 g/t Au over 1.00 m.

Additional underground exploration drill holes are in progress from the Hinge decline to test the down plunge extensions of mineralization on the lower section of the modelled SAM SE vein system prior to performing a maiden resource estimate on this target.

Shore Target: Discussion of Results

The Shore target is hosted within the SAM gabbro on the intersection of the 007 shear zone, which is located approximately 500 m south of the L10 shear zone which hosts the SAM SE target. Six (6) drill holes for a total of 1,852 m were drilled from surface, of which one drill hole (TN-26-091), did not reach target depth. In addition, ten (10) underground drill holes for a total of 2,111 m were drilled to test the down plunge extensions of known mineralization from Level 16 (720 m depth) up to 975 m vertical depth, over a strike length of approximately 250 m to the southeast in an area with no historical drilling.

The most significant results are from drill hole TN-26-088, which intersected 5.99 g/t Au over 4.90 m (at 230.50 m downhole depth), including 24.90 g/t Au over 0.70 m, 75 m below drill hole TN-25-019 (13.20 g/t Au over 0.50 m)2 and 150 m above drill hole TN-25-070 (33.80 g/t Au over 0.80 m)3.

Underground drilling confirmed extensions of gold mineralization to depths of over 970 m, and over a strike length of 300 m. Drill hole UG16-25-016 intersected 5.34 g/t Au over 0.80 m (at 262.00 m downhole depth), and drill hole UG16-25-020 intersected 2.71 g/t Au over 1.00 m (at 275.30 m downhole depth).

Drilling to date has confirmed the occurrence of high-grade gold mineralization in NE plunging shoots located adjacent to the major 007 shear zone and hosted within the SAM gabbro over a distance of approximately 300 m along strike and to depths of 970 m.

Preliminary interpretation suggests that the veins narrow and grades tend to reduce with distance from the main host shear zones. A number of unexplored areas for follow-up drilling occur both up and down plunge of the latest defined zones, with the potential to host additional mineralization, supported by known deeper mineralization within the Deep East Zone.

1 – See press release dated February 26, 2025 (1911 Gold intersects up to 21.80 g/t Gold over 0.50 m within 6.46 g/t over 2.20 m in Drilling at True North). 2 – See press release dated April 1, 2025 (1911 Gold Intersects 14.97 g/t Gold over 2.70 m including 71.60 g/t over 0.50 m on SAM Southeast Zone at True North). 3 – See press release dated October 7, 2025 (1911 Gold Intersects 12.69 g/t Au over 2.40 m on SAM Southeast and Discovers New Zone at True North Project)

Baker Target: Discussion of Results

The Baker target is hosted within the SAM gabbro unit on the intersection of the 500 shear zone (see Figure 1), which is located approximately 170 m south of the 007 shear zone. Six (6) drill holes for 2,190 m were drilled from surface to test the potential mineralization associated with the shear zone within 350 m from surface, which has no historical drilling due to its location underneath Rice Lake. The 500 shear zone was recognized at depth through underground drilling approximately 100 m to the south of the Deep East Zone boundary hosted within the SAM gabbro, located between 1,250 m to 1,678 m vertical depth.

The most significant results are from drill hole TN-26-076, which intersected 36.44 g/t Au over 1.10 m (at 411.10 m downhole depth), including 73.70 g/t Au over 0.50 m (~400 m below surface). Drill hole TN-26-078, which intersected 3.48 g/t Au over 2.90 m (at 77.00 m downhole depth), including 6.31 g/t Au over 1.00 m, is located 350 m shallower than drill hole TN-26-074 which intersected 2.28 g/t Au over 1.50 m (at 481.60 m downhole depth). Drill holes completed from the lake set-up during winter intersected gold mineralization approximately 900 m shallower than previous drilling from underground, confirming gold mineralization associated with the shear corridor closer to surface.

Additional underground drilling is planned from the Hinge decline to further test the extensions of the Shore and Baker targets and will commence upon completion of the current underground resource infill drilling program.

Next Steps

Additional underground drilling from the Hinge decline is underway to test the depth extensions of SAM SE and is expected to be completed in August. The three new True North targets, San Antonio West, SAM SE and Shore will be included in a global resource update expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

Current drilling activities are being conducted from underground with three (3) drill rigs focused on resource expansion as well as infill and delineation of areas contemplated for test mining and the early years of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") mine schedule. Two (2) underground drill rigs are active on Level 16, and a third underground drill rig from the Hinge decline. A fourth drill rig will be mobilized upon completion of rehabilitation on Level 26.

Table 2: True North Drill Hole Details (UTM NAD83 Zone 15)

Drill Hole

(Number) Target (Name) Northing

(m) Easting

(m) Elevation

(masl) Azimuth

(°) Inclination

(°) Depth

(m) TN-26-072 Shore 5655293 313200 252 220 -75 431.0 TN-26-074 Baker 5655293 313200 252 266 -80 494.0 TN-26-075 Baker 5655293 313200 252 198 -83 503.0 TN-26-076 Baker 5655293 313200 252 0 -90 518.0 TN-26-078 Baker 5655072 312982 252 250 -45 212.0 TN-26-079 Baker 5655072 312982 252 161 -69 176.0 TN-26-080 Baker 5655072 312982 252 14 -82 287.0 TN-26-081 Shore 5655072 312982 252 299 -62 215.0 TN-26-083 Shore 5655247 312735 252 316 -82 161.0 TN-26-084 SAM SE 5655246 312735 252 232 -45 131.0 TN-26-085 SAM SE 5655247 312735 252 165 -58 140.0 TN-26-086 SAM SE 5655247 312735 252 326 -58 230.0 TN-26-087A SAM SE 5655247 312735 252 22 -58 65.0 TN-26-087 SAM SE 5655247 312735 252 22 -68 200.0 TN-26-088 Shore 5655381 312892 249 151 -87 359.0 TN-26-090 Shore 5655381 312892 252 65 -85 374.0 TN-26-091 Shore 5655305 313233 252 164 -81 312.0 TN-26-093 SAM SE 5655407 312562 256 150 -51 104.0 TN-26-094 SAM SE 5655407 312562 256 201 -45 80.0 TN-26-095 SAM SE 5655408 312562 256 0 -90 104.0 UG16-25-016* Shore 5655946 313300 -464 231 -40 300.0 UG16-25-019* Shore 5655945 313301 -465 196 -51 360.0 UG16-25-020 Shore 5655945 313302 -465 165 -57 364.5 UG16-25-024* Shore 5655945 313302 -464 202 -38 360.3 UG16-25-029* Shore 5655945 313301 -464 193 -21 345.0 UG16-26-033 Shore 5655946 313301 -464 210 -31 381.0 UG16-26-037 Shore 5655934 313165 -463 196 6 369.0 UG16-26-045 Shore 5655934 313165 -464 203 -36 282.0 UG16-26-049 Shore 5655935 313166 -465 152 -60 285.0 UG16-26-052 Shore 5655934 313164 -462 216 22 513.0



















* Partial drill hole results released on May 12, 2026

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera, P.Geo, Vice-President Exploration of 1911 Gold Corporation, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

Quality Assurance/Quality Controls (QA/QC)

Oriented core samples are collected by sawing the drill core in half along the axis, with one-half sampled, placed in plastic sample bags, labelled, sealed, and the other half retained for future reference. Batches are shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for sample preparation and analysis. Samples are dried, crushed to 2mm and a 1 kg split is pulverized to -200 mesh. Gold analysis is completed by fire-assay with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of prepared pulp. Samples returning values equal or greater to 10.00 g/t are reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Total gold analysis (Screen Metallic Sieve) is conducted on highly mineralized samples or the presence of visible gold. Certified gold reference material samples are inserted every 20 samples and blank samples at intervals of one in every 50 samples, with additional blanks inserted after samples hosting visible gold. Repeat third-party gold analyses for 5% of all submitted sample pulps are analyzed at ALS-Chemex Laboratory, North Vancouver, Canada.

PEA Technical Disclosure

The PEA is preliminary in nature, includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is an advanced gold explorer and developer focused on its 100%-owned True North Gold Project in the Archean Rice Lake Greenstone Belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Company controls a large, highly prospective ~62,000-hectare land package with numerous past-producing gold operations within trucking distance of the fully built and permitted True North mine and mill complex. 1911 Gold is positioning itself to make a decision on restarting operations in the future and offers a unique investment opportunity with significant exploration upside. The strategy is to build a district-scale gold mining operation around a centralized, and readily expandable infrastructure to support a socially and environmentally responsible, long-term mining operation with little development risk and a growing mineral resource base.

1911 Gold's True North complex and the exploration land package are located within and among the First Nation communities of the Hollow Water First Nation and the Black River First Nation. 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, cooperative, and respectful communications with all of our local communities and stakeholders to foster mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs

President and CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or that describe a "goal", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the ongoing drill programs and the timing and results thereof, preparation and delivery of a global resource estimate, the targets to be included and the timing thereof, and ongoing development work to advance the project towards a potential production decision, and the Company's objectives, goals and future plans and strategies, are forward-looking statements.

While 1911 Gold has not made a production decision, should 1911 Gold make such a decision in the future without a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, there may be increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that 1911 Gold will make a production decision, and, if it does, there is no guarantee that any production will begin as anticipated or at all or that any anticipated production costs will be achieved. Failure to make a positive decision to commence production would have a material adverse impact on 1911 Gold's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations. Failure to achieve any anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on 1911 Gold's cash flow and future profitability.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, predictions, projections, forecasts, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

In addition, readers are directed to review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's Annual Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this news release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation