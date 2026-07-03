1stProtect and Multiverse Computing Partner to Deliver Secure AI Inference at the Edge -- No Cloud Required

Strategic partnership pairs Multiverse's quantum-inspired model compression with 1stProtect's real-time runtime enforcement, giving enterprises private, high-performance AI that runs — and stays protected — entirely on-device.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1stProtect, the Silicon Valley runtime security company founded by veterans of CrowdStrike, Symantec, and Cisco, today announced a strategic partnership with Multiverse Computing, the global leader in quantum-inspired AI model compression, to deliver a first-of-its-kind integrated solution for secure AI inference at the edge. The collaboration unites Multiverse's ability to shrink advanced AI models so they run directly on-device with 1stProtect's real-time enforcement that governs exactly what those models and agents are allowed to do — enabling enterprises to deploy powerful AI without sending a single byte to the cloud.

As organizations race to put generative and agentic AI into production, two constraints have emerged as the biggest barriers to adoption: cost and control. Cloud-based inference is expensive and raises data-sovereignty and latency challenges for regulated industries, while autonomous AI agents introduce a new class of runtime risk that traditional prompt filters and endpoint detection tools were never designed to stop. This partnership is built to address both at once.

Under the partnership, the two companies will develop an integrated solution that extends AI capabilities on-device, with no cloud activity required. Multiverse's CompactifAI compression technology reduces the size of leading large language models by up to 95% with only 2–3% precision loss, enabling roughly 4x–12x faster processing and 50–80% lower inference costs on hardware ranging from smartphones to industrial edge devices. 1stProtect's runtime enforcement layer then wraps that on-device inference in continuous, sub-100-millisecond protection — blocking prompt injection, model theft, and unauthorized agent actions the moment they occur, online or fully offline.

The combined offering is purpose-built for the environments where AI has been hardest to deploy safely: air-gapped and operational-technology (OT) systems, defense and critical infrastructure, healthcare, financial services, and any setting where data sovereignty, low latency, or unreliable connectivity make cloud AI impractical.

"This partnership brings a uniquely secure inference solution to the edge for the benefit of our customers. As enterprises move into an era of agentic and AI-driven threats, they need the freedom to run powerful models anywhere — without surrendering control. Together with Multiverse, we're proving that on-device AI can be both remarkably efficient and rigorously protected. This partnership strengthens our commercial offering and validates the growing demand for runtime protection purpose-built for AI."

— Kervin Pillay, Chief Executive Officer, 1stProtect

"1stProtect's cutting-edge technology makes them the optimal partner to integrate with Multiverse's on-device AI models. Their AI Agent Protection, a verified design together with Multiverse, is best in class. Compressing world-leading models so they fit on-device was the first breakthrough; making sure those agents run securely wherever they are deployed is what turns edge AI into an enterprise reality. This is the first killer application for on-device AI models and this partnership brings ubiquitous cyber security right to the device that matters: the one at your fingertips."

— Enrique Lizaso Olmos, Chief Executive Officer, Multiverse Computing

Availability

The integrated solution builds on 1stProtect's AgentProtect, which is generally available today. Prospective customers can request an Agent Exposure Assessment at 1stprotect.ai or contact the sales team directly to learn more about deploying secure, compressed AI at the edge.

About 1stProtect

1stProtect is a runtime security company delivering unified enforcement for the post-perimeter world. Built by veterans of the teams that defined modern security — including CrowdStrike, Symantec, and Cisco — 1stProtect governs what AI agents and models are actually allowed to do, enforcing the boundaries every agent must stay inside on every action, in real time, on-device, and fully offline. Its single SIGMA engine runs a suite of protection modules in user space with sub-100-millisecond latency and no kernel drivers, and is SOC 2 Type II compliant. Learn more at 1stprotect.ai.

About Multiverse Computing

Multiverse Computing is the global leader in quantum-inspired AI model compression. The company's CompactifAI technology uses tensor networks to compress leading large language models by up to 95% with only 2–3% precision loss — dramatically reducing inference cost and energy use while enabling advanced AI to run at the edge, from smartphones to disconnected industrial systems. Backed by a syndicate of leading global investors, Multiverse is headquartered in San Sebastián, Spain, with offices across Europe, North America, and beyond. Learn more at multiversecomputing.com.

Investor Contact:

1stProtect — Investor & Customer Enquiries

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Scott Deveau

August Strategic Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE 1stProtect