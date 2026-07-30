1TCH Launches a Financial Operating System for Global Payments and Professional Work

VALLEJO, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1TCH today announced the launch of its financial operating system, a unified platform that brings together global payments and professional work management in one account. Designed for freelancers, remote teams, startups, and international businesses, 1TCH eliminates the need to switch between banks, payment processors, invoicing software, and project management tools.

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The platform combines multi-currency wallets, international payment rails, and business productivity features into a single workspace. Users can hold balances in USD, EUR, GBP, MXN, and USDC, receive payments through Wire, ACH, SEPA, UK Faster Payments, and SPEI, or send on-chain USDC across supported blockchain networks.

Beyond payments, 1TCH provides integrated client and project management, contracts, invoicing, payment links, time tracking, escrow-protected payments, and collaboration tools, allowing businesses and independent professionals to manage both work and money from one secure dashboard.

"Our mission is to remove the complexity from international business," said Natalia Serbina, Founder of 1TCH. "Professionals shouldn't need multiple services just to manage clients, complete projects, and receive payments across borders. 1TCH brings everything together into one seamless platform."

Built on trusted financial infrastructure, 1TCH integrates Bridge for regulated payment infrastructure and Didit for identity verification, providing fast onboarding, AML/CTF compliance, bank-grade security, and transparent pricing with no hidden fees.

Available in more than 150 countries, 1TCH is built for today's global workforce, helping freelancers, remote teams, and businesses operate more efficiently while simplifying international payments and collaboration.

To learn more or create a free account, visit https://1tch.app.

About 1TCH

1TCH is a U.S.-based financial technology company building a financial operating system for the modern global workforce. By combining global payments, multi-currency wallets, compliance, client management, invoicing, contracts, escrow, and collaboration tools into a single platform, 1TCH enables businesses and professionals to work and get paid globally without the complexity of multiple disconnected services.

Media Contact:

Natalia Serbina

Founder, 1TCH

+1 205-701-1437

[email protected]

https://1tch.app

SOURCE 1TCH