$2.09 Bn Sports Fishing Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

The publisher has been monitoring the sports fishing equipment market and it is poised to grow by $2.09 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report on the sports fishing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of recreational fishing and the rising demand for customized sports fishing equipment.



The sports fishing equipment market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The sports fishing equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

Fishing rod

Fishing reel

Fishing lure

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increasing number of campaigns encouraging sports fishing as one of the prime reasons driving the sports fishing equipment market growth during the next few years.



The report on sports fishing equipment market covers the following areas:

Sports fishing equipment market sizing

Sports fishing equipment market forecast

Sports fishing equipment market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports fishing equipment market vendors that include

Also, the sports fishing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing number of campaigns encouraging sports fishing."



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing popularity of recreational fishing.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



