2,500 Professionals to Explore Future of Family Support at International Conference in Portland

Annual gathering highlights innovation in home visiting, with keynote from children's media expert and TEDx speaker Will Maurer

ST. LOUIS, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents as Teachers National Center announces the 2026 Parents as Teachers International Conference (PATCON26), scheduled for October 5–8, 2026, in Portland, Oregon.

Under the theme "Navigate," the conference is expected to draw approximately 2,500 home visiting professionals, early childhood leaders, and family advocates for four days of learning, connection, and professional development.

Conference Highlights:

Professional development: Dozens of sessions focused on evidence-based practices and real-world application in home visiting

Expert speakers: Opening keynote by Will Maurer, Executive Director of the Children's Media Research and Reform Lab and TEDx speaker, addressing early childhood and screen use

Closing keynote: Orv Kimbrough, Chairman and CEO of Midwest BankCentre, sharing a powerful story of resilience and leadership

Networking opportunities: Events designed to foster collaboration across the early childhood field

Target Audience:

Home visiting professionals

Early childhood educators and family engagement specialists

Program administrators and policymakers

Researchers and community advocates

Registration Information:

Registration is now open and will continue through October. Attendees can select additional experiences, including special events with keynote speakers, during registration.

More information about the conference and registration is available here.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Peters

[email protected]

SOURCE Parents as Teachers