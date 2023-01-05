2 Day ILM Level 5 Qualifications in Effective Coaching and Mentoring Course (Reading, United Kingdom - February 21-22, 2023)

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ILM Level 5 Qualifications in Effective Coaching and Mentoring" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) Level 5 coaching qualification is ideal for those who provide, or want to provide, coaching and mentoring for others in their business.

The qualification is based on the Government's National Qualification Framework. Level 5 loosely equates to the equivalent of the first or second year of a degree.

Completing the course and achieving the qualification has many benefits.

Not only will you have a far greater understanding of yourself as a coach and mentor, but you will be in a better position to assess your skills and determine which areas you need to address.

You will also gain a greater insight into the role of coaching within an organisation, as well as guidance on how to plan, deliver and critically review your future sessions.

For an employer, there are several advantages of having coaches who can provide effective coaching and mentoring to others.

It helps to develop a coaching and mentoring culture and that can deliver higher productivity and morale, a boost to idea generation and creativity, more effective teamwork, and lower staff turnover and absenteeism.

By the end of the programme, you will be able to:

Assess your mentoring and coaching skills and knowledge and understand where you need to improve

Understand the role coaching and mentoring plays in organisations

Effectively plan and deliver your coaching sessions

Evaluate your performance as a business coach and mentor

Plan your future development with regards to becoming a business coach

Develop colleagues as effective coaches and mentors

Help your organisation create a coaching and mentoring culture

The ILM Level 5 Qualifications in Effective Coaching and Mentoring are highly accessible and have been designed for all tiers of director, management and supervisory level, or indeed anyone involved in people development.

Key Topics Covered:

Module 1

Introduction and Definitions

Develop your understanding of coaching and mentoring and dispel the myths

Module 2

Coaching Models and Practice

Explore different models and techniques for effective coaching, including Johari's Window, the Wheel of Life and KASH

Module 3

Building the Relationship

How to develop rapport and trust and understand personality and behavioural traits

Module 4

Communication and Practice

How to communicate effectively and clearly and understand the importance of body language. Learn how to build your bank of coaching questions.

Module 5

Structure of a Coaching Session

Structuring your coaching effectively, including giving feedback, using psychometrics and closing your sessions

Module 6

Well-Formed Outcomes

Developing goals, gaining commitment to coaching and mentoring and how to evidence success.

