20 Million Californians Say YES to Organ, Eye and Tissue Donation

Historic milestone reflects two decades of partnership, compassion and the power of saying YES.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty million Californians have now said YES to organ, eye and tissue donation, marking one of the largest donor registries in the nation. The milestone reflects more than two decades of collaboration between Donate Life California, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB), California's four organ procurement organizations, healthcare partners, donor families, transplant recipients and volunteers working together to save and heal lives. To learn more about organ, eye and tissue donation or to register your decision, visit www.donateLIFEcalifornia.org

20 Million Californians Say Yes to Donation

Since the Donate Life California Registry launched in 2005, millions of Californians have registered through the California DMV when applying for or renewing a driver's license or identification card. More recently, California expanded donor registration opportunities through state income tax filings, creating another convenient way for Californians to say YES to donation. Together, these partnerships have made it easier than ever for Californians to make an informed decision about donation.

"This partnership between the DMV and Donate Life saves lives every day across our state," said DMV Director Steve Gordon. "When Californians check YES while applying for or renewing their driver's license or identification card, they make a decision that could one day save another person's life."

Through Donate Life California's partnership with the Franchise Tax Board, more than 150,000 Californians have registered as organ, eye and tissue donors through the state tax filing process.

The 20 million milestone also reflects the dedication of donor families, living donors, transplant recipients, volunteers, healthcare professionals and community partners who have shared their stories and inspired millions of Californians to say YES.

While 20 million Californians have said YES, the need remains urgent. Nearly 20,000 Californians are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, and one organ donor can save up to eight lives while tissue and cornea donation can heal more than 75 others.

"Twenty million is more than a number—it's 20 million people who chose hope," said Lacey Felder, Senior Program Manager for Donate Life California. "Each person who says YES represents the possibility of more lives saved, more families healed and more second chances. While we celebrate this extraordinary milestone, our work continues until everyone waiting for a transplant has hope."

Fast Facts

20 million Californians have said YES to organ, eye and tissue donation.

to organ, eye and tissue donation. California is home to one of the largest donor registries in the nation.

The Donate Life California Registry was established in 2005 .

. Nearly 20,000 Californians are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant

are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant One person who says YES can save up to 8 lives through organ donation.

through organ donation. One person who says YES can heal more than 75 lives through tissue and cornea donation.

through tissue and cornea donation. Californians can also say YES anytime at donateLIFEcalifornia.org.

About Donate Life California

Donate Life California is the state-authorized nonprofit organization that manages California's official organ, eye and tissue donor registry and works to educate Californians about the lifesaving impact of donation while providing opportunities to register their decision to save and heal lives.

To learn more about organ, eye and tissue donation or to register your decision, visit www.donateLIFEcalifornia.org

Upcoming Celebration: 20 Million Californians Said YES

To commemorate this historic milestone, Donate Life California will host the 20 Million Californians Said YES Celebration on Wednesday, August 19, at 9am at the California State Capitol on 10th and N Street in Sacramento.

The event will bring together state leaders, healthcare partners, donor families, transplant recipients and community advocates to celebrate the generosity of the 20 million Californians who have said YES to organ, eye and tissue donation while recognizing the partnerships that made this milestone possible.

The program will feature remarks from:

Former Congresswoman Jackie Speier

California Department of Motor Vehicles Director Steve Gordon

California Franchise Tax Board representatives

California legislative leaders

Donate Life California

Donor families and transplant recipients

The celebration will also include a special California "20 Million Said YES" map unveiling, recognizing the communities across the state that have helped make this milestone possible.

While the event celebrates an extraordinary achievement, it also serves as a reminder that nearly 20,000 Californians are still waiting for a lifesaving transplant, and the need for Californians to continue saying YES remains as important as ever.

SOURCE Donate Life California