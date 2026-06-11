20 YEARS IN THE MAKING: JOHN ANTHONY VINEYARDS RELEASES COMMEMORATIVE 2023 NAPA VALLEY CABERNET SAUVIGNON

Debuted at Auction Napa Valley, the milestone bottling is now open for pre-sale ahead of a July 25 celebration

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2006, John Anthony Truchard released his first wine under the label: a 2003 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon that earned 92 points from Wine Spectator critic James Laube and announced a new voice in Napa Valley winemaking. That critical recognition has held across vintages since, a consistent 90+ point track record that speaks to an unwavering standard built over two decades of craft. Today, Truchard announces the pre-release of the 2023 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon: a commemorative legacy bottling marking two decades since that inaugural release, and the fullest expression yet of the three pillars he built John Anthony Vineyards on: respect for heritage, precision winegrowing, and meticulous winemaking.

2023 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

A Wine 20 Vintages in the Making

John learned the art of growing grapes from his father and other pioneering Napa Valley vintners when the region was just beginning to take its place on the world wine stage. From an early age, he worked alongside some of the valley's viticultural icons, channeling that knowledge into founding FARM Napa Valley in 1997, one of the valley's premier vineyard management companies, before turning his focus to making wine under his own name, John Anthony Vineyards. That deep-rooted investment in the land and its people is what the 2023 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is built on.

"Being raised on the grape-growing side of the business by my father, Tony Truchard, starting in the mid-'70s, I've had the opportunity to see and experience much of the growth Napa Valley has seen in the past 50 years," said John Anthony Truchard, founder and vintner of John Anthony Vineyards. "When we began John Anthony Vineyards 20 years ago, my goal was to make wines of origin, from small, select sites that I planted and farmed, that would be enjoyed and respected. We've been blessed by the reception our wines have received, and I'm looking forward to the next 20 years."

Sourced from four AVAs spanning the length of the valley and aged 20 months in French oak from 14 premier cooperages, the wine is deep ruby-purple in the glass, with dark fruit, cedar spice, and hints of graphite on the nose, full-bodied and polished with a long, elegant finish, crafted to drink now and built to evolve. The wine earned 93 points from Wine Palate. Pre-sale is open now at .

The 2023 vintage made its public debut at the 2026 Auction Napa Valley, where John Anthony Vineyards contributed a single barrel of the unreleased wine to support fundraising for the Napa Valley Vintners' Youth Wellness Initiative, which helped the event raise $6 million for charity. For over a decade, John Anthony Vineyards has supported organizations including the V Foundation for Cancer Research and the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation, and participation in Auction Napa Valley continues that tradition.

Celebrating Two Decades of Cabernet — July 25

On Saturday, July 25, from 4 to 7 p.m., John and Michele Truchard will open one of their private properties for a pre-release celebration honoring 20 years of Cabernet Sauvignon. The evening will offer guests one of the first chances to taste the 2023 vintage before its official November release, moving through a retrospective selection of library vintages that traces the evolution of this wine from some of its earliest expressions to its latest. Estate chef Logan Foos, formerly of the French Laundry, will helm a seasonal menu featuring an oyster station, alongside live music and live bottle etching. The evening is as much a thank-you as it is a celebration — an opportunity for the people who have been part of this journey to taste where it has arrived. Tickets and information are available .

For 20 years, John Anthony Truchard has been making the case that Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, grown with care and made with discipline, speaks for itself. The 2023 vintage is that argument realized: a wine shaped by heritage, precision, and the kind of commitment that only time can build. It is available for pre-sale now at the link .

About John Anthony Vineyards

John Anthony Truchard founded John Anthony Vineyards in 2003 with a clear and persisting vision: select the ideal climate and vineyards; choose the best vine stock available; work with the highest-caliber winemaker; and share the resulting wines with those who will truly appreciate them. Today, the signature collection includes Sauvignon Blancs from Carneros, Syrah and Merlot from Oak Knoll District, Cabernet Sauvignons from Calistoga, Oak Knoll and Coombsville, and John Anthony Reserves of Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Merlot, and Syrah selected from the best of each harvest. John Anthony wines are highly-regarded, well-balanced, and will cellar for years to come. Available online, through the Tasting Lounge, and on a limited basis at select fine wine shops and restaurants across the country. The John Anthony Tasting Lounge is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and until midnight Thursday to Saturday in the heart of downtown Napa. To learn more, please visit .

About John Anthony Wine & Spirits

Founder John Anthony Truchard started John Anthony Wine & Spirits in 2003 with signature Napa Valley wine brand, , which continues to receive critical acclaim today. The company has experienced significant growth creating several wine brands including popular Butter Wines, which disrupted the wine aisle with its quality and simplicity—receiving multi-year Hot Brand and Blue Chip Brand awards; Serial Wines, Paso Robles—a quality series of killer wines from this thrilling region; and Weather Wines, Chardonnay and Pinot Noirs from Sonoma Coast. John Anthony Wine & Spirits expansion beyond wine began with Johnny Tejas real-Tequila Soda RTD, continues with new Japanese Sake brand, Hachidori; and more offerings to come. Graced with a vision to become the next billion dollar beverage company, John Anthony Wine & Spirits continues to expand its portfolio in key growth sectors building on four core pillars: Authenticity of products we believe in: Application of craftsmanship; Prioritization of "Great Flavor First"; and growth through anticipation and innovation. Learn more at JohnAnthonyWS.com.

SOURCE John Anthony Vineyards