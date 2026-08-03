200 Bee Creek, LLC Acquires Bee Creek Apartments in Branson For $26.3 Million

BRANSON, Mo., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 200 Bee Creek, LLC announced the acquisition of Bee Creek Apartments, a family-friendly apartment community in Branson, Missouri, for $26.3 million. The property, located at 200 Buzz Street, was officially acquired on July 28, 2026, with a total Real Property value of $26,300,000.

Bee Creek Apartments features spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes designed for comfort and convenience. Each residence includes a fully equipped kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, and private patio or balcony. Covered parking and pet-friendly accommodations further enhance the community's appeal.

Residents can also enjoy a variety of amenities that support an active lifestyle and encourage community connectivity. Residents can relax by the swimming pool, enjoy the BBQ picnic area, and recreational activities at the playground and basketball court. Inside the community clubhouse, residents can watch a family movie in the movie theatre, exercise at the fitness center, or host a party in the community room.

"Bee Creek Apartments offers residents a high quality of life in one of southwest Missouri's fastest growing destinations," said Joe Hooker, Acquisitions Manager at 200 Bee Creek, LLC. "Its convenient location, quality amenities, and proximity to shopping, recreation, healthcare, and educational opportunities make it an attractive place for families, students, and working professionals to call home.

Situated in the heart of Branson, Bee Creek Apartments provides convenient access to retail centers, restaurants, parks, entertainment venues, healthcare providers, and nearby colleges, offering city amenities while maintaining a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere.

For more information about Bee Creek Apartments, visit the website - https://www.mybeecreek.com. For photos, click HERE.

SOURCE 200 Bee Creek, LLC