2018 Global Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems Market Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2024

The "Flexible AC Transmission (FACT) Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide market in US$ Thousand by the following Compensation Types:
- Variable Compensation
- Fixed Compensation
The United States and Canadian markets are further analyzed by the following Compensation Types
Variable Compensation Equipment:
- Variable Series Compensation (Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC), & Static Synchronous Series Compensator (SSSC))
- Variable Shunt Compensation (Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM), Static Var Compensator (SVC), & Synchronous Condenser (SC))
- Variable Power Flow Controllers (Unified Power Flow Controller (UPFC), Unified Power Quality Controller (UPQC), & Phase Shifting Transformer (PST))
Fixed Compensation Equipment:
- Fixed Shunt Capacitors
- Fixed Shunt Reactors
- Fixed Series Capacitors
The report profiles 14 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
- American Superconductor (USA)
- GE Grid Solutions (USA)
- Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group (South Korea)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
- Rongxin Power Engineering (UK)
- S&C Electric Company (USA)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- Sieyuan Electric Co., Ltd. (China)
- Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered
1. Industry Overview
Transmission & Distribution Networks
A Rudimentary Overview
Power Companies Embracing New Technologies
FACTS
Critical for Efficient Bulk Power Transmission
Investments in Power Transmission Infrastructure Benefits FACTS Market
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Impact of Global Recession in Retrospect
Market Stages Quick Recovery in 2010 and Beyond
Outlook
Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth
2. Noteworthy Growth Drivers, Trends and Issues
Spiraling Electricity Consumption & Subsequent Need for Increasing Electricity Generation & Transmission Creates Demand for FACTS
Opportunity Indicators
Continued Investments in Traditional Fossil Fuel Based Power Projects to Drive Demand for FACTS
Nuclear Power Continues to Find Attention
To Boost Market Prospects
Opportunity Indicators
Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Based Power Projects Augurs Well for Market
Opportunity Indicators
Soaring Popularity of Distributed Power Generation Approach Powers Growth for FACT Devices
Widespread Smart Grid Implementation Turbo Charges Growth in FACTS Market
Energy Sector Deregulation & Implications for FACTS Market
A Review
Marching from Regulated Monopoly to Deregulation
Rationale Underlying Deregulation
Deregulation: A Double-Edged Knife
Green Power
Implications for FACTS in Electric Utilities
Developing Markets to Lend Traction to Market Growth
Rural Electrification to Lend Traction in Developing Markets
Replacement & Up-gradation of Obsolete Power Systems to Spur Demand for Flexible AC Transmission Equipment
Developed Markets
Key Beneficiaries of Strong Replacement Demand
Increasing Awareness Boosts FACT Equipment Growth
Non-Utility End-User Markets to also Lend Traction to Switchgears Market
Fixed Vs. Variable Compensation Equipment: Price Trends
Growing Importance of Variable Compensation Technologies
Shift towards Variable Shunt Compensation Equipment
Cost Breakdown for FACTS
Technology Advancements & Product Developments to Boost Market Prospects
Customer Loyalty Building: Imperative for Sustenance
Key Market Share Finding
3. Product Overview
Flexible Alternating Current Transmission (FACT) Systems
An Introduction
The Technology
Emergence of FACTS
A Boost to Transmission Capacity
FACTS Devices
Based on Compensation Type
Fixed Compensation
Variable Compensation
Based on Voltage Type
High Voltage Devices
Medium Voltage Devices
Based on Connection Mode
Static Volt-Ampere-Reactive Compensators (SVCs)
Synchronous Compensators (STATCOMs)
Series Capacitors
Shunt Capacitors
Shunt Reactors
Thyristor Controlled Series Compensators (TCSCs)
Static Synchronous Series Compensator (SSSC)
Unified Power Flow Controller (UPFC)
Unified Power Quality Conditioner (UPQC)
Methods to Connect FACTS with Power System
Series Compensation
FACTS for series compensation
Thyristor Switched Series Capacitor (TSSC)
Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC)
Static Synchronous Series Compensator (SSSC)
Other Series Compensation
Shunt Compensation
Shunt Capacitive Compensation
Shunt Inductive Compensation
Types of Shunt Compensation
Mechanically Switched Capacitor
Static VAR Compensator
Thyristor Controlled Reactor
Thyristor Switched Capacitor
Static Synchronous Compensator
Benefits of FACTS
Optimized Transmission System Utilization
Maximize Grid Capacity
Maximized System Availability and Reliability
Maximized Supply Quality
Enhanced Grid Stability
Minimized Impact on Environment
Maximize Cost-Benefit Ratio
FACTS Applications
Steady State Applications
FACTS Correcting Steady-State Issues
Improve Load Margin
Improve ATC Value
Optimizing Power Flow
Minimize Congestion
Control Voltage and Reactive Power
Transient and Post Transient State Applications
FACTS Correcting Dynamic Issues
Enhance Transient Stability
Dynamic Control of Voltage for Contingencies
Dampen Oscillation
Eliminate Sub-Synchronous Resonance (SSR)
STATCOMs and SVCs Applications
Limitations of FACTS
Generations of FACTS
First Generation of FACTS (SVC)
First Generation of FACTS (TCSC)
Second Generation of FACTS (STATCOM)
Third Generation of FACTS (UPFC)
4. Recent Industry Activity
Siemens Gets STATCOM Solutions Supply Order from Power Grid Corporation
GE and Alstom Form Joint Venture, Grid Solutions
5. Focus on Select Players
6. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 14 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 24)
The United States (5)
Canada (1)
Japan (2)
- Europe (8)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (4)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
