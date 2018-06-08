2018 Report: Analysis of Cyber Security in Manufacturing Environments and Addresses the Presence of Threats and Vulnerabilities in Textile Manufacturing Systems

The concept of Industry 4.0 has encouraged automation across many industries. It has globally influenced corporations to develop new technologies that incorporate features such as artificial intelligence, autonomous robotics, and system integration. Even though it is an inherent part of the Industry 4.0 model, the complexity of cyber security has led to its being overlooked by many industrial sectors.

The following report Cyber Security in Textile Manufacturing' thus aims to provide a useful analysis of cyber security in manufacturing environments and addresses the presence of threats and vulnerabilities in textile manufacturing systems. It also focuses on these cyber threats in action and analyses how best to achieve successful cyber security in textile manufacturing.

The development of cyber-physical systems - the integration of computing, networking, and physical processes - is empowering development of infrastructure. the most common cyber-physical systems are industrial control systems, where software and hardware combine. These systems are built with both information and operational technology in mind. However, it is often only information technology that is associated with cyber security. This is a concern as there are a number of cyber threats to operational technology, and this is, therefore, a focus throughout this report.



In the first instance, as textile manufacturing is centred around process control, understanding the difference between operational technology and information technology is crucial for effective cyber security. As with any technology, industrial control systems can be susceptible to attack through malicious or non-malicious activity. In textile manufacturing, regulatory compliance and clear governance objectives are crucial to minimising risk. When updating old technology, differences in systems can lead to opportunities for intrusion, as can technology incompatibility. Risk analysis should, therefore, be high on the agenda, to identify any areas of vulnerability prior to opportunities for internal or external attack being generated.



If an attack happens, an effective recovery strategy should also be present in the textile manufacturing facility, which has been tried and tested by a multifunctional team who understand the structured countermeasures needed. Developing awareness of cyber security across a business is also highly valuable, for personnel at all levels.



With developments in technology such as blockchain and full immune systems', which may be the future of cyber security in the fourth industrial revolution, more publicity has focused on this area of industrial development. Textile manufacturers should utilise this to gain advantage in developing their processes, control systems and security.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Introduction



2. Industrial Control Systems

2.1. Types of Industrial Control Systems



3. The Difference between Operational Technology and Information Technology



4. Textile Manufacturing Threats in Industrial Control Systems

4.1.Organisational Vulnerability, Governance Objectives and Regulatory Compliance

4.2.Technological Threats

4.3. Human Influence

4.4. External Influence

4.5. Approaches to Risk Analysis



5. Cyber-attacks in Industrial Control Systems

5.1. Schneider Triton' Case Study

6. Successful Cyber Security for Textile Manufacturing

6.1. Develop Cyber Security Awareness

6.2. Intrusion Detection

6.3. Recovery Strategy



7. The Future of Cyber Security

7.1. Blockchain

7.2. Chronicle Case Study



8. Conclusion

Companies Mentioned



Alphabet

Arvind

British Alpaca Fashion

Chronicle

International Textile Group

Knitster LDN

Martine Jarlgaard London

Puma

Scavi Group Corele International

Schneider Electric

Two Rivers Mill

Vaultize

