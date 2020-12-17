2020 World Tire Precipitated Silica Industry & Markets Analysis
The "Tire Precipitated Silica Industry & Markets 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides precipitated silica industry and tire market analysis covering the period 2015 to 2040. Industry coverage includes production capacities, trends, and industry drivers. Market coverage includes international trade, tire market drivers, market demand, prices, and values.
Precipitated silica market dynamics are then addressed for the tire segment. Consideration is given to drivers such as global megatrends, material developments, legislation, and product differentiation.
International trade looks at regional HS281122 product flow, providing historic and current trade flows and regional balances. These are taken forward to analyze supply versus demand.
The key focus of the report is a detailed look at the historic, current, and projected market demand in the tire segment. Detailed projections are provided for future demand based on the mix of market drivers already outlined. The regional market demands are then combined with regional and segmental pricing estimates to determine market values.
The report concludes with a section looking at global and regional supply versus demand for tire segment products.
Report Scope:
This market report has the following scope:
- Precipitated Silica: Precipitated silica used in the tire market. The precipitated silica market for tires can be subdivided by silica types. The types covered in this report are defined in the table below. CTS is estimated as a proportion of the total by alternative methods.
- Manufacturers: Manufacturers of precipitated silica for use in tires.
- Markets: The tire market including main tire types and subtypes.
- Geographies: This report covers the global tire precipitated silica industry, the global geographies are split into 10 regions: Africa, China, CIS, Europe, India, Middle East, North America, North Asia, South America, and South Asia. Each region is subdivided into the appropriate countries and in some instances states/provinces.
- Time Frame: Years 2015 to 2040.
- Market Demand: Demand for 2015 to 2019 is modeled and adjusted to an average value from a range of industry sources. Demand for 2020 to 2040 is projected using stated modeling techniques.
- Regional Pricing: For China, Europe, and USMCA for three reference grades (standard silica, medium surface area highly dispersible silica, high surface area highly dispersible silica) based on confidential sources and publisher estimates.
- Market Values: Market values for the years 2018, 2019 with projected values based upon the respective yearly volume estimate, segment mix, and 2019 price.
Exclusive Content:
- In-depth industry insight for production & markets.
- Industry-leading market demand modeling benchmarked versus actual usage data.
- Market Pricing for Reference Grades.
- Detailed regional trade analysis.
- Regional rubber capacity utilisations via regional trade, demand, and supply analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Contents
2. Executive Summary
- Scope
- Objectives
- Market Drivers
- Market Volumes
- Market Values
- Industry Outlook
3. Introduction
- Definitions, Abbreviations & Nomenclature
- Scope
- Objectives
- Information Sources
- Assumptions
4. Methodology
- General Reporting Principles
- Consumer-Up Analysis
- Key Parameters
- Consumer Plant Parameters
- Product Technology Parameters
- Market Parameters
- Historic Values
- Future Projections
- Market Demand for Tire Chemicals
- Consumer-Up Analysis
- Tire Parameters
- Tire Utilisations
- Projected Utilisations
- Historic Utilisations
- Reported Values
- Market Values for the Tire Segment
- Regional Valuations
- Data Validation
- Market Demand
- Market Values
5. Industry Overview
- Raw Materials
- Manufacturing Process
- Manufacturing Landscape
- Key Market Segments
6. Manufacturers
- Key Manufacturers
- Recent & Future Capacity Changes
- Manufacturing Capacities
- Global
- Regional
- Country
- Financial Analysis
- Global Manufacturers
- Chinese Manufacturers
- Manufacturing Developments
- Product Developments
- Historic Developments
- Current Landscape
- Future Developments
7. Quantitative Market Drivers
- Tire Production by Type
- Non-Commercial Vehicle Tires
- Commercial Vehicle Tires
8. Qualitative Market Drivers
- Historical Perspective
- Evolution of High-Value Added Products
- PC and SUV
- Motorcycle and Scooter
- Commercial Vehicle Tires
- Market Positioning
- Manufacturer's Tier Level
- OE Market
- RP Market
- Geographical Influences
- Performance Requirements
- Compounding Differences
- External Drivers
- Tirel Labelling
- Sustainable Developments
- Competing Technologies
9. International Trade
- Regional Trade Balances
- Africa
- China
- CIS
- Europe
- India
- Middle East
- USMCA
- North Asia
- LATAM
- South Asia
- Average Trade Values per MT
10. Market Demand
- Global Demand
- Regional Demand
- Country Demand
11. Market Pricing
- China
- Europe
- USMCA
12. Market Values
- Global
- Regional
13. Estimated Rubber Capacity Utilisation
14. Concluding Comments
Companies Mentioned
- Black Cat
- DEC Chemicals
- Evonik Industries
- Jinneng Science
- Longxing
- Madhu
- PPG
- Quechen Silicon
- Solvay
- Tata Chemicals
- Tosoh
- Zhengyuan
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3puf4l
