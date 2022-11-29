2022 Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics and Finance (Singapore, Singapore - December 15-16, 2022)

Nov 29, 2022, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics and Finance 'LIVE'" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
2022 Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics and Finance (APEF 2022) will be held in Singapore. APEF 2022 is the gathering place for economists and financial experts from academia, government, and the private sector to present their research results, exchange ideas, and network.
This is a good opportunity to meet old friends again and make new ones for future research collaborations. Limited seating may apply.
Due to the persistence of COVID-19, the conference will be conducted in a 'Hybrid Format'.
What Can You Expect?
- 2 Days
- 100% Top Singapore hospitality
- 70+ Internationally Recognised Speaker & Attendees
- 100% An opportunity for East-West science and practice collaborations
Who Should Attend:
- Leading Academics, PhD Students
- Thought leaders
- National and Local Government, Provincial
- Government and Municipalities
- Key Industry Players & Industry Consultants
- Investors and Financiers
- Business Consultants
- Economists
- Fund Managers
Speakers
Dr. Tan Jing Hee
Executive Director & Chairman
Academic Board of East Asia Institute of Management
Denise Cheok
APAC Economist
Moody's Analytics
Kai-Hong Tee
Senior Lecturer in Finance
Loughborough University
Dr. Evan Lau
Associate Professor
UNIMAS
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j56n7h
