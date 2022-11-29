2022 Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics and Finance (Singapore, Singapore - December 15-16, 2022)

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics and Finance 'LIVE'" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

2022 Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics and Finance (APEF 2022) will be held in Singapore. APEF 2022 is the gathering place for economists and financial experts from academia, government, and the private sector to present their research results, exchange ideas, and network.

This is a good opportunity to meet old friends again and make new ones for future research collaborations. Limited seating may apply.

Due to the persistence of COVID-19, the conference will be conducted in a 'Hybrid Format'.

What Can You Expect?

2 Days

100% Top Singapore hospitality

70+ Internationally Recognised Speaker & Attendees

100% An opportunity for East-West science and practice collaborations

Who Should Attend:

Leading Academics, PhD Students

Thought leaders

National and Local Government, Provincial

Government and Municipalities

Key Industry Players & Industry Consultants

Investors and Financiers

Business Consultants

Economists

Fund Managers

Speakers

Dr. Tan Jing Hee

Executive Director & Chairman

Academic Board of East Asia Institute of Management



Denise Cheok

APAC Economist

Moody's Analytics



Kai-Hong Tee

Senior Lecturer in Finance

Loughborough University



Dr. Evan Lau

Associate Professor

UNIMAS

