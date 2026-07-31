2026 Robotics Fair Brings the Latest AI and Robotics Innovations to Silicon Valley Families

Two-day event will feature FTC robotics competitions, expert talks, hands-on workshops, global exhibitors, humanoid robots, robot dogs and dinosaurs, and future mobility demonstrations

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Robotics Fair will take place August 8–9, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Fiesta Hall, San Mateo County Event Center.

Presented by Be The Change Foundation, the event will transform the 55,000-square-foot exhibition hall into an interactive showcase of robotics, artificial intelligence, education, entrepreneurship, and future mobility. More than 5,000 attendees are expected, including families, students, educators, technology professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors.

Described by organizers as a "Maker Faire style experience for the AI and Robotics Age," the fair brings technologies typically introduced at major industry conferences directly to children and families.

"The Robotics Fair brings the latest products and technologies from events such as CES and NVIDIA GTC to children and families," said Dr. Elizabeth Xu, founder of the Robotics Fair and chair of Be The Change Foundation. "Major technology conferences can cost thousands of dollars per person and are not designed for children. By offering a two-day family pass for up to five people for $150, we are helping democratize access to AI and robotics."

"Children can become inspired while parents explore the latest technologies alongside them," Dr. Xu continued. "At the same time, companies can demonstrate new products to real consumers, have meaningful conversations with Silicon Valley families, gain valuable early product-market feedback, and prepare for the holiday season. It is a win-win for families and companies."

Tesla will bring its Cybercab and robots to the exhibition hall and provide on-site test-drive experiences. Attendees can also explore humanoid robots, robot dogs, AI-powered devices, smart rings featuring real diamonds, automation technologies, a flying car, and a lifelike robotic baby dinosaur that appears to breathe.

A major attraction will be the Lobster Cup International FTC Invitational, featuring approximately 40 competitive robotics teams. Students will design, build, program, and operate robots while demonstrating engineering, leadership, teamwork, and problem-solving skills. Visitors can watch matches and meet students, coaches, and mentors.

More than 30 AI, robotics, education, and technology organizations will exhibit emerging products and connect with families, professionals, entrepreneurs, and potential customers.

The event will also feature experts with backgrounds from NVIDIA, Anthropic, Google DeepMind, Stanford, Gen Digital, and other leading organizations. Talks will explore artificial intelligence, robotics, entrepreneurship, education, workforce transformation, and the social impact of emerging technologies.

Families may participate in six hands-on AI and robotics workshops, with approximately 50 students per session. Children and parents can attend at no additional cost with event admission. Participants should bring a laptop and their curiosity.

Unlike a traditional technology conference, the Robotics Fair invites families to become active participants. Visitors can interact with products, speak with engineers and founders, attend expert presentations, watch robotics competitions, and explore future educational and career opportunities together.

The event will be held at Fiesta Hall, San Mateo County Event Center, 2701 S Delaware St, San Mateo, CA 94403.

Tickets and event information:

https://www.roboticsfair.org/

https://luma.com/05aqg7b8

About Be The Change Foundation

Founded in 2014, Be The Change Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring creativity, fostering innovation, cultivating leadership, and empowering every generation. Through programs in AI, fashion, robotics, STEM education, career development, and entrepreneurship, the foundation connects students, families, educators, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors.

Media Contact

2026 Robotics Fair

Be The Change Foundation

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 561-571-2866

Website: www.roboticsfair.org

SOURCE Be the Change Foundation