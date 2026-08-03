'2026 Sands Shopping Carnival' Continues Driving Community Impact

As Macao's largest consumption event, the Sands Shopping Carnival has long been a highly anticipated event for local residents and visitors from the Greater Bay Area. This year's edition attracted nearly 160,000 visits, marking a record high in the event's history. The cumulative visitation over the past seven years reached 800,000. Beyond creating exhibition and sales opportunities for SMEs, the event has provided a platform for local social service organisations to take part since its debut, underscoring Sands China's commitment to the community's shared growth. To date, the event has welcomed the participation of 30 social service organisations and benefited nearly 1,500 service users, giving local community groups valuable opportunities to showcase their talents and share joyful moments. To date, more than 400 Sands Cares Ambassadors have contributed a total of over 1,120 hours of volunteer service to the event, affirming Sands China's long-standing dedication to the Macao community.

At the carnival's "ICBC ePay Presents: Greater Bay Area Karaoke King Singing Competition," Sands China invited Chan Ka Keong, a visually impaired pianist from the Caritas Macau Sunshine Center, to perform on site. His melodious playing resonated with the audience and drew enthusiastic applause, showcasing his remarkable talent while reflecting the carnival's mission to foster inclusion through participation and exchange.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., said: "Since its launch, the Sands Shopping Carnival has been dedicated to bringing together Sands retailers, Macao's SMEs, and social service organisations, supporting local businesses to expand their opportunities while fostering growth for those in need within the community. It has given them a platform to showcase talent, promote inclusion and encourage mutual support. Over the past seven years, we have worked hand in hand with local social service organisations, with participation growing year by year, from five organisations in the inaugural edition to 20 this year. We have also provided valuable hands-on learning opportunities to more than 1,000 service users, helping them better integrate into society, build confidence, and grow together. Over 400 Sands Cares Ambassadors and Sands ECO360 Ambassadors have contributed to the planning and operation of the carnival, supporting community development through their actions. Despite the adverse weather during this year's event, Sands Cares Ambassadors, carnival partners, exhibitors, and social service organisation members remained committed and worked alongside us to overcome challenges. Together, we have established the carnival as a signature annual event in Macao, exemplifying the spirit of unity and collective support within the Macao community.

"Over the past seven years, the carnival has attracted 800,000 visits, benefiting both economic and social development. Beyond attracting widespread public engagement, it has fostered a spirit of reciprocal care and support across the community. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Macao SAR government, the Macao Chamber of Commerce, our community partners and the city's residents and visitors for their support. Sands China will continue to uphold our Sands Cares spirit and leverage the carnival to contribute to Macao's prosperity and inclusiveness."

Creating a showcase and sales platform for community integration

Held July 23-26 at The Venetian® Macao, this year's carnival showcased more than 580 exhibition booths, bringing together international and local brands across eight themed exhibition zones: Household Products, Gourmet and Wine, Food Court, Cultural and Creative, Sands Retailers, Macao Specialties and Souvenirs, Play and Fun, and the Sports Experience Zone. The carnival featured a record 20 social service organisations this year, demonstrating Sands China's continued efforts to deepen community engagement. These organisations provide a wide range of services, including rehabilitation, youth development, animal welfare, and support for vulnerable groups. The Centro de Serviços Integrados Diurnos Chon I da União Geral das Associações dos Moradores de Macau was among this year's participants, joining the carnival for the first time.

The carnival provided trainees from social service organisations, especially individuals with special educational needs (SEN), with an opportunity to showcase and sell their handmade creative products, crafts, and food items — which enabled them to gain hands-on work experience, build confidence, strengthen their vocational skills, and better integrate into society. Throughout the event, participants shared the inspiration behind their products with the public and received recognition and encouragement through their interactions with customers. These exchanges also helped the public gain a deeper understanding of the work and achievements of various social service organisations, thereby cultivating understanding and inclusion within the community.

Chan Chi Neng, manager of the Noah Youth Growth and Development Centre, said: "The Sands Shopping Carnival has provided a valuable platform for young rehabilitated individuals in Macao to demonstrate their value to the community. It has given them an opportunity to grow from service users into contributors to society, while building confidence through their efforts to give back to the community. This year, we showcased a new clothing collection created by our trainees and inspired by Macao's cultural heritage at the carnival, giving local residents and visitors an opportunity to discover their abilities and potential. We are deeply grateful to Sands China for providing this meaningful platform, which has helped raise public awareness of and support for young rehabilitated individuals while fostering a more inclusive and supportive society."

Chan Hoi Ieong, director of the Centro de Serviços Integrados Diurnos Chon I da União Geral das Associações dos Moradores de Macau, said: "The Sands Shopping Carnival serves as a valuable stage for us to connect with the public and help more people recognise the potential and dedication of our service users. Its scale and impact provide us with an excellent opportunity to reach a wider audience, and showcase the products created by our service users, along with their professional skills. We are grateful to Sands China for providing them with this opportunity for showcasing their talents. Through our collaboration, we are able to convey the message that 'ability knows no limits and prejudice can be overcome,' while building a more inclusive community."

Sharing joy with the community and fostering participation

To extend the lively spirit of the carnival to more local families, Sands China invited nearly 90 family members of the Macau IN Volunteer Group and the Macao True Goodwill Friend Association for a series of parent-child activities on July 23, the first day of the carnival. Accompanied by nearly 50 Sands Cares Ambassadors, they enjoyed a variety of interactive experiences, including children's electric balance bikes, pickleball, Little Master Chef Workshop and carnival games. Filled with laughter and joy, these activities gave families an opportunity to enjoy quality time together, create lasting memories and experience the warmth and support of the community.

An inclusive stage for community talents

Sands China once again partnered with Macau Special Olympics (MSO) for the "MSO Little Reporter Program" this year, offering members with SEN an opportunity to take on the role of journalists. Participants attended the carnival's opening ceremony and conducted interviews with exhibitors, gaining first-hand experience in news reporting. Highlights of their interviews will be shared on MSO's social media platforms, helping participants strengthen their communication and presentation skills, enabling the public to better recognise the abilities and potential of individuals with SEN, and encouraging a more inclusive community.

The 2026 Sands Shopping Carnival was organised by Sands China Ltd. and co-organised by the Macao Chamber of Commerce (MCC), with the full support of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), and the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM). It was sponsored by BOC Macau, ICBC (Macau), Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Macau Branch, and Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU).

In support of the Macao SAR Government's "Tourism+" strategy, the carnival has provided local SMEs, Sands retailers and community partners with Macao's largest free exhibition and sales platform for seven consecutive years. It has established itself as Macao's premier annual tourism and consumption event, contributing to the city's economic diversification. The carnival continues to create positive social impact by bringing the community together and providing opportunities for growth and participation for those in need, helping Macao build a more caring, inclusive and vibrant community.

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About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian® Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at The Venetian Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, The Londoner Theatre and Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Sands Cares

A firm believer in the importance of corporate social responsibility, Sands China Ltd. engages with the local Macao community as a part of Sands Cares – the charitable giving programme of parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp. Sands Cares integrates the company's philanthropic work worldwide in four key areas: financial giving, community problem solving and collaboration, in-kind donations, and team member volunteerism.

Key areas of Sands Cares in Macao include the Sands Cares Ambassador programme for volunteering in the local community; charitable contributions to NGOs and community organisations; and sponsorship of community events.

For more information, please visit www.sands.com/sands-cares/

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Sands China Ltd.

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: [email protected]

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.