2026's Top CRM Platforms Named Champions in Info-Tech Research Group's Data Quadrant Reports

The 2026 Customer Relationship Management Data Quadrant Reports from Info-Tech Research Group, powered by SoftwareReviews, recognize leading CRM solutions as Champions in the enterprise and midmarket categories. Based on verified end-user feedback, the reports highlight platforms that help organizations streamline sales processes, improve customer engagement, strengthen team productivity, and turn customer data into actionable business insights.

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer relationship management (CRM) software has become essential for organizations looking to strengthen customer relationships, improve sales effectiveness, and drive sustainable revenue growth. As the CRM market continues to evolve with new capabilities, including AI-powered automation and advanced customer insights, selecting the right solution can be increasingly complex. Info-Tech Research Group's 2026 Customer Relationship Management Data Quadrant Reports recognize leading CRM solutions as Champions across both the Midmarket and Enterprise categories, based on verified end-user feedback collected through the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Customer Relationship Management – Enterprise Champions Customer Relationship Management – Midmarket Champions

CRM platforms provide organizations with a centralized system for tracking customer and prospect communications, sales opportunities, and activities across the buyer journey. Core capabilities such as lead and opportunity management, sales forecasting, workflow automation, reporting, and data integration give teams greater visibility into customer activity, support more coordinated decision-making, and enable more efficient sales and customer-facing processes.

Info-Tech's Data Quadrant is a comprehensive software evaluation tool that ranks products based on verified user feedback across key dimensions, including likelihood to recommend, feature rankings, net emotional footprint score, and vendor capabilities. These dimensions are aggregated into a Composite Score (CS), which reflects overall user satisfaction and determines placement within the Data Quadrant. The firm's methodology ensures that rankings are based entirely on authentic user reviews, free from analyst opinions or vendor influence.

The Customer Relationship Management – Enterprise Champions are as follows:

Agentforce Sales, 8.8 CS, received high ratings for its lead management capabilities.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Enterprise, 8.7 CS, earned strong user ratings for analytics and reporting.

The Customer Relationship Management – Midmarket Champions are as follows:

Sugar Sell, 9.0 CS, received high ratings for account and contact management.

Monday.com, 8.9 CS, rated highly for its ease of customization.

Pipedrive, 8.9 CS, earned strong user ratings for business value created.

Zoho CRM, 8.8 CS, received high ratings for its sales management capabilities.

Kommo, 8.8 CS, rated highly for collaboration.

HubSpot Sales Hub, 8.7 CS, earned strong user ratings for activity and workflow management.

"Building strong customer relationships requires more than simply collecting customer data; organizations need to be able to turn that information into meaningful action," says Terra Higginson, Principal Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group. "When customer information, sales activity, and business processes are connected in one place, teams can better anticipate needs, respond to opportunities, and deliver more consistent experiences. Leading CRM platforms stand out through intuitive functionality, intelligent automation, actionable insights, and strong integration capabilities that help organizations maximize the value of their customer data and support long-term growth."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals with intimate experience with the software across the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full reports: 2026 Customer Relationship Management Data Quadrant Report

To learn more about Info-Tech's Vendor Awards, including how Data Quadrant and Emotional Footprint recognition are determined using verified end-user feedback and the underlying evaluation criteria, visit Info-Tech's Vendor Awards page, powered by SoftwareReviews.

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SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group