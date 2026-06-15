2027 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Trailhawk and Overland: Legendary Off-road Capability Returns in Two Distinct Flavors

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

2027 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Trailhawk returns with Hurricane 4 Turbo power and proven off-road prowess, including best-in-class ground clearance

2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland lands with even more refinement without sacrificing off-road prowess

2027 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Trailhawk

Following the debut of the refreshed Jeep® Grand Cherokee, the 2027 model year marks the return of the most capable trim in the lineup: the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk. The Trailhawk name signifies one thing: legitimate capability wrapped in a comfortable, accessible SUV package. In addition, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland returns to the lineup for 2027, the original do-it-all, off-road SUV package.



"The Grand Cherokee is a cornerstone of the Jeep brand - one of the most recognized and trusted SUVs worldwide," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep brand CEO. "The Grand Cherokee Trailhawk uniquely embodies the go anywhere, do-anything ethos of this brand. It's an SUV that handles your daily routine and is engineered to be a leader in capability to confidently hold its own off-road with the legendary Trail Rated badge, staying true to the brand's authentic 4x4 DNA.



"For Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland, this model serves a unique purpose in the lineup: to combine legitimate off-road capability and the premium, refined features that it's been known for since its introduction 25 years ago," Broderdorf continued. "There is simply no other SUV that provides what Overland accomplishes with the value of Jeep brand."



Trailhawk: Uncompromised Off-road Capability

Originally introduced in 2013, the Trailhawk trim quickly established itself as the most off-road-capable model in the Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup, combining Jeep brand 4x4 leadership with refinement.



Building on that legacy, the 2027 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk continues to push capability further, combining advanced 4x4 systems, innovative suspension technology and purpose-built design to confidently tackle extreme terrain while maintaining everyday comfort and usability.



Building on Grand Cherokee's recent enhancements, the 2027 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk gains the all-new 2.0-liter turbocharged Hurricane 4 Turbo engine, combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission. This propulsion combination produces 324 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque.



Featuring the industry's first high-volume application of Turbulent Jet Ignition, the Hurricane 4 Turbo achieves a segment-leading output of 162 horsepower per liter while providing responsive, efficient performance.



With peak torque available at 3,000 rpm, drivers benefit from faster response compared to previous gas-powered Grand Cherokee Trailhawk models. The eight-speed automatic transmission and torque converter system further enhance low-speed control, delivering exceptional crawling capability in demanding off-road environments.



Complementing the Hurricane 4 Turbo engine is a robust suite of off-road equipment designed to take the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk further when the road ends. Key features to help make Trailhawk the most capable in the lineup include:

Quadra-Trac II 4x4 system with two-speed transfer case

Selec-Terrain traction control system with Rock mode

Quadra-Lift air suspension system with electronic semi-active damping

Rear electronic limited-slip differential

30.5-inch Goodyear Territory All-Terrain tires

Integrated TrailCam off-road camera with dynamic tire path and rear camera washer

Six high-strength steel skid plates to protect the engine, transmission, transfer case, suspension components and the fuel tank

This combination of equipment for Grand Cherokee Trailhawk delivers immense capability, including a maximum best-in-class ground clearance of 11.4 inches and best-in-class approach, breakover and departure angles of 36, 24.4, and 30.3 degrees, respectively.

As a Trail Rated vehicle, Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is engineered and tested to perform in a series of demanding off-road conditions, including traction, water fording, maneuverability, articulation and ground clearance. The badge represents a proven standard of capability validated through rigorous real-world testing in environments such as the Rubicon Trail, one of the most challenging and iconic off-road trails in the world.



Supporting the adventure are the Jeep brand's Off-Road Pages to showcase the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk's vehicle dynamics, gauges, pitch and roll, Selec-Terrain management and suspension settings.



Engineers ensured the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk delivers zero compromises. Despite its advanced off-road systems, the SUV maintains a best-in-class maximum towing capacity of 6,200 pounds. A standard Trailer Tow Package ensures customers can easily bring trailers, gear and off-road toys with them.



The 2027 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk features distinctive styling that reflects its capability. The front fascia is optimized to improve approach angles, while signature red tow hooks provide a bold visual accent. A matte black, glare-resistant hood decal, with red "Trailhawk" detailing, enhances both form and function.



The side profile is defined by all-terrain tires and 18-inch Granite Crystal wheels, while the rear features a Trailhawk badge and an additional red tow hook. Dark neutral metallic accents complete the rugged exterior appearance. Inside, genuine Nappa leather seating finished in Global Black is complemented by red accent stitching and unique interior details that give the Trailhawk a distinctive and premium feel. Trailhawk also incorporates the refreshed Grand Cherokee's latest technology, including a 12.3-inch infotainment display.



The 2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is expected to arrive at dealers later this year. Production will take place at Stellantis' Detroit Assembly Complex - Mack in Michigan. Pricing and additional details will be provided at a later date.



Overland: Premium, Comfortable and Beyond Capable

Jeep Grand Cherokee has always led the industry in blending refinement, premium amenities and legitimate off-road capability for the adventure ahead. 25 years ago, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland pushed this idea further and, for 2027, the Grand Cherokee Overland does not sacrifice an ounce of this iconic mantra.



Serving as the premium off-road model, Overland arrives with a unique, more aggressive front end to distinguish itself from other Grand Cherokee models. Exterior design elements include bright tow hooks, painted black lower bodywork and 21-inch machine-faced wheels with mid-gloss Granite Crystal pockets. A body-color painted roof and Silver Silk exterior accents further amplify Grand Cherokee Overland's premium, off-road position.



Customers will find elevated design inside with Nappa leather upholstery, which features pronounced "Overland" embossing on the front seat backs. Front passengers receive heated and ventilated seats, while rear passengers along for the adventure gain standard heated seats. Throughout, designers implemented a unique "An-Teak" Satin Chrome accent with a Liquid Chrome applique tracer inside to also stay true to Overland's rugged, yet premium history.



The 2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland still plays well off the beaten path with a roster of off-road equipment, including:

Quadra-Trac II with a two-speed transfer case

Class-exclusive Quadra-Lift air suspension

Hill-descent Control

Semi-Active Damping

In addition to all standard appointments, Overland gains a standard 360-degree surround view camera with washer. Like Trailhawk, the Grand Cherokee Overland also boasts the same impressive roster of Off-Road Pages.



The Grand Cherokee Overland joins the lineup later this year alongside Trailhawk with production set to take place at Stellantis' Detroit Assembly Complex - Mack in Michigan. Pricing and additional details will be provided at a later date.



Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.



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SOURCE Stellantis