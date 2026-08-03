22-Year-Old Cat Ingests Potentially Deadly Opioid

Longevity and Fast Action Celebrated on National Senior Pet Day

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If most cats have nine lives, Shadow is looking to hit double digits.

"Oh, he's very old," quipped Ruby McDonald, who lives in Orlando with her older husband Mike, their elderly dog Charley and their aging feline Shadow, who is now 23. "In fact, we joke that our house is like a hospice for old men. I've had Shadow since he was born, which is actually twice as long as I have been with my husband."

"It is up to us to make sure there are no mistakes." Post this Shadow and his canine companion Charley.

In honor of National Senior Pet Day on August 3, the toxicology experts at Pet Poison Helpline scoured their proprietary case files and found that even as pets get older, their need for toxicology treatment doesn't slow down. They still get into trouble, and often through no fault of their own.

"Our rescue dog Charley is on hydrocodone, and Shadow is on medication for hypothyroidism," McDonald explained. "Mike was giving them their meds with a pill gun we use, and he accidentally gave Charley's hydrocodone to Shadow. He realized immediately what he had done, and we tried giving Shadow hydrogen peroxide to make him vomit. It didn't work, so we called Pet Poison Helpline on the way to the emergency room and were given a case number. We're really grateful. All we had to do was give the hospital team the case number and they could start treatment."

Shadow was taken to Veterinary Emergency Clinic of Central Florida in Waterford Lakes. Not only did the medical team need to treat the opioid exposure, but they also needed to determine if there was any damage done by the hydrogen peroxide.

"Shadow was at risk for gastrointestinal upset, cardiovascular issues and respiratory depression," said Dr. Renee Schmid, a senior veterinary toxicologist and director of Veterinary Medicine at Pet Poison Helpline. "He also needed therapy to help minimize the risk of damage to the stomach and intestinal tract from the hydrogen peroxide, as cats are much more sensitive than dogs. There is no safe way to induce vomiting in cats at home, so if your cat ingests something dangerous, get them to a veterinarian immediately. That is what Shadow's family did, and their quick action helped keep the incorrect medication from causing serious harm. Shadow's treatment also prevented the hydrogen peroxide from causing damage to her system."

Due to Shadows age and exposure, the toxicology experts at Pet Poison Helpline recommended Shadow receive an antiemetic, fluids under the skin and gastrointestinal protectants. Additional treatment was recommended if clinical signs developed. Shadow was monitored overnight and returned home the next day.

"It was clearly an accident," McDonald added, "but it would have been much worse if Mike hadn't noticed he switched the pills. They know they get a treat after their meds, so they sit and accept what we give them. It is up to us to make sure there are no mistakes."

Pet Poison Helpline created Toxin Tails to educate the veterinary community and pet lovers on the many types of poisoning dangers facing pets, both in and out of the home. All the pets highlighted in Toxin Tails have been successfully treated for the poisoning and fully recovered.

About Pet Poison Helpline

Pet Poison Helpline®, your trusted source for toxicology and pet health advice in times of potential emergency, is available 24 hours, seven days a week for pet owners and veterinary professionals who require assistance treating a potentially poisoned pet. Per incident and subscription service options are available. We are an independent, nationally recognized animal poison control center triple licensed by the Boards of Veterinary Medicine, Medicine and Pharmacy providing unmatched professional leadership and expertise. Our veterinarians and board-certified toxicologists provide treatment advice for all species, including dogs, cats, birds, small mammals, large animals and exotic species. As the most cost-effective option for animal poison control care, Pet Poison Helpline's fee of $89 per incident includes follow-up consultations for the duration of the case. The company also offers pethelpline(SM) and pethelplinePRO(SM) subscription services directly to pet lovers. Based in Minneapolis, Pet Poison Helpline is available in North America by calling 800-213-6680. Additional information, including a chat feature for pet owners, can be found online at www.petpoisonhelpline.com.

Contact: Curtis Steinhoff

Pet Poison Helpline®

(602) 300-8466

[email protected]

SOURCE Pet Poison Helpline