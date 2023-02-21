$23.15+ Billion Worldwide Natural Skin Care Products Industry to 2031 - Increasing Awareness About the Benefits of Natural Products Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global natural skin care products market.

The global natural skin care products market is expected to grow from $16.16 billion in 2021 to $17.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.27%. The natural skin care products market is expected to reach $23.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.24%.

Major players in the natural skin care products market are Procter & Gamble, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Mama Earth, Unilever, The Clorox Company, Honest Co., The Body Shop, L'Oreal, Bloomtown, FOM London Skincare, Natura & Co., Bare Essentials, Burt's Bees, Aveda Corporation, The Hain Celestial Group, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Yves Rocher, Weleda, and Aubrey Organics.

The natural skincare products market consists of the sales of natural skincare products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used as cosmetic products on human skin and considered safer as compared to synthetic skin care products. Natural skincare products consist of botanical ingredients and are free of synthetic fragrances, dyes, sulfates, and petrochemical ingredients such as phthalates, parabens, petrolatum, and others, unlike regular skincare products.

The main types of natural skin care products include facial care and body care. Natural facial care refers to skin products that are used for cleaning the skin on the face and neck. Facial care products include lotions, serums, face wash and more, made up of natural ingredients. They are characterized based on price range into mass and premium, and they are distributed through direct selling, hypermarket & supermarkets, e-commerce, specialty stores, and others.

Western Europe was the largest region in the natural skin care products market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the natural skin care products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing awareness about the benefits of natural products is expected to propel the growth of the natural skincare products market. Natural skin care products are gaining popularity due to their several health and therapeutic benefits on the human skin. These natural skincare products contain Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Resveratrol, alpha-hydroxyl acid, and other natural compounds derived from plant sources, which help the body to function at optimal levels and make them easy to use.

Moreover, these products are easier on the skin as they do not contain chemical compounds and synthetic ingredients such as artificial fragrance, dyes, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and other petrochemical substances present in, unlike regular skincare products which are harsh on the skin.

Additionally, the shifting in choice of preference of the public from regular skin care products to natural skin care products due to the rise in concern for animals harmed during the manufacturing process of regular skin products has led to increased utilization of natural skin care products.

For instance, according to the survey conducted by Nielsen in 2021, more than 73% of respondents intended to purchase only products with minimal environmental impact and 43% of respondents are willing to purchase only all-organic or natural products. Therefore, increasing awareness about natural products is expected to boost demand for natural skin care products during the forecast period.

The growing use of e-commerce to distribute products and maintain exclusivity is a key trend gaining popularity in the natural skincare products market. Major cosmetic brands are making the switch from chemical and synthetic skincare products to naturally sourced products.

These major brands generally sell their products in offline and retail stores but are increasingly looking to expand online. In the wake of the pandemic, the social distancing norms that arose with it, forced offline stores to be shut down. Organizations had to shift towards e-commerce to sell their products and saw great success in it with certain brands selling their products online, exclusively, and more major companies beginning to adopt e-commerce as a distribution channel due to their easy accessibility, wider reach, and personalized options.

For instance, in 2021, Dr. Botanicals, a US-based natural skincare brand launched their products on Walgreen's website through a marketing campaign including paid online advertising, influencers, media relations, and social media.

The countries covered in the natural skin care products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Natural Skin Care Products Market Characteristics



3. Natural Skin Care Products Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Natural Skin Care Products



5. Natural Skin Care Products Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Natural Skin Care Products Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Natural Skin Care Products Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Natural Skin Care Products Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Natural Skin Care Products Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Facial Care

Body Care

6.2. Global Natural Skin Care Products Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Mass

Premium

6.3. Global Natural Skin Care Products Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Direct Selling

Hypermarkets & Retail Chain

E-commerce

Speciality Stores

Others

6.4. Global Natural Skin Care Products Market, Segmentation By End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Men

Women

Children

7. Natural Skin Care Products Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Natural Skin Care Products Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Natural Skin Care Products Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

