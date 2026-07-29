25karats Launches Free Precious Metal Calculator for Gold, Silver and Platinum

New tool estimates melt value using live prices refreshed every minute or user-supplied prices

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 25karats.com today launched its free Precious Metal Calculator at 25karats.com/precious-metal-calculator, giving consumers a fast way to estimate the melt value of gold, silver and platinum.

Precious Metal Calculator Made to order gold/platinum wedding rings

With precious-metal prices changing frequently, estimates can quickly become outdated. The calculator automatically loads live gold, silver and platinum spot prices and refreshes them every minute. Users may also enter a custom price per troy ounce to test a hypothetical scenario or use pricing from another source. A "Reset to Market Prices" option restores the latest available data.

Users can enter weight in grams, troy ounces, pennyweight or kilograms. The tool then displays estimated values side by side for 24K, 22K, 18K, 14K and 10K gold; pure .999 and sterling .925 silver; and Pt950 and Pt900 platinum. No account or download is required, and the calculator works on desktop and mobile browsers.

"Metal prices have become remarkably volatile, and that is exactly why we built this tool," said Matt Aksu, co-founder of 25karats. "Whatever the market does, customers can estimate their metal's melt value using the latest available market data or a price they choose."

The page also explains how per-gram prices are calculated from spot prices, the difference between troy and standard ounces, why 14K gold is widely used in American wedding jewelry, and how melt value may differ from a scrap-metal dealer's offer.

The launch supports 25karats' focus on transparent precious-metal pricing. The company offers more than 1,500 wedding-band designs in over 100,000 metal, color, width and finish combinations, along with factory-direct pricing, free shipping and a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects.

Calculations are informational estimates only. They are not appraisals, purchase offers or guarantees of dealer payment and do not include gemstones, craftsmanship, condition, refining costs, dealer margins or other factors affecting value.

About 25karats

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in New York City's Diamond District, 25karats specializes in wedding bands, engagement rings and custom-designed jewelry. Learn more at 25karats.com.

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SOURCE 25karats LLC