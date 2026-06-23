260 EAST 72ND STREET TOPS OUT ON MANHATTAN'S UPPER EAST SIDE

Sky Equity Group Celebrates Major Construction Milestone at Luxury Condominium

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Equity Group, the New York City-based real estate development firm founded by Simon Dushinsky, one of New York's most active developers, today announced the topping out of 260 East 72nd Street, marking a significant milestone for the firm. As its first condominium in Manhattan, the building reflects Sky Equity Group's commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed residential properties and underscores the firm's continued growth across NYC and South Florida.

Credit: The Boundary

Designed inside and out by Peter Pennoyer Architects, the firm known for its historically inspired approach to residential design, 260 East 72nd Street has reached its full 20-story height at the corner of Second Avenue and East 72nd Street. With sales slated to launch this fall, the development will introduce 60 meticulously crafted two- to five-bedroom residences complemented by a suite of lifestyle amenities.

"This is an important moment for Sky Equity Group as we continue to expand our presence in Manhattan's luxury condominium market," said Simon Dushinsky, Founder and CEO of Sky Equity Group. "The development reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional homes defined by thoughtful architecture, quality craftsmanship, and enduring value. We look forward to launching sales this fall and continuing to grow our footprint in some of the country's most dynamic residential markets."

Drawing inspiration from the architecture of 1920s New York City, Peter Pennoyer Architects envisioned 260 East 72nd Street as a timeless addition to the Upper East Side, where the firm has been behind some of the neighborhood's most successful residential addresses. The building features a light brick façade enriched by Indiana limestone, intricate metalwork, and private terraces.

"We're proud to partner with Sky Equity Group as it brings more than 25 years of development experience to its first condominium in Manhattan," said Susan de França, President and CEO of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, which is exclusively handling sales and marketing for 260 East 72nd Street. "Having worked with Simon previously at Rabsky Group and now with Dependable Equities on its South Florida building, Ombelle, we know the caliber of development expertise and execution he brings to every property."

Following a restructuring and recapitalization in 2024, Sky Equity Group assumed the role of lead developer for 260 East 72nd Street.

For more information, visit www.260e72.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Sky Equity Group