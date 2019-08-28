$27.43 Billion Spunbond Nonwovens Market - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spunbond Nonwovens - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Spunbond Nonwovens market accounted for $12.84 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $27.43 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.



High demand for polypropylene spunbond nonwovens and rising consumption of spunbond nonwovens in the healthcare sector are some of the factors driving market growth. However, Fluctuations in the price of crude oil and stagnant development in the baby diaper segment in matured markets are the factors hindering the market growth. In addition, growing demand for geotextiles and investments in emerging countries of Asia pacific are providing ample of opportunities.



Spunbond nonwoven refers to porous flat sheets and fabrics like materials, made from molten plastic or plastic films or long fibers bonded together by hot-press.The spunbond nonwoven is different from other fibers, as they are not made by knitting or weaving and they do not need a conversion of fibers into yarn. Spunbond nonwoven has various properties, such as they are resistant to heat and chemical, porous, burst strength, elongation to break, and have gram per square meter (GSM) range from 10 to 150.



Based on Material, the polypropylene segment expected to witness the maximum demand due to low density and cost of these nonwovens. Moreover, polypropylene-based products offer excellent chemical resistance and hydrophobic properties. By Geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries contributing to the high demand for spunbond nonwovens in the Asia Pacific region. Availability of cheap labor and raw materials has resulted in making the Asia Pacific a preferred region for expansion by the various leading manufacturers across the globe.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Spunbond Nonwovens Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Polyethylene

5.3 Polypropylene

5.4 Polyester

5.5 Other Materials

5.5.1 Bico

5.5.2 Polylactic Acid

5.5.3 Polyamide

5.5.4 Polyurethane



6 Global Spunbond Nonwovens Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Durable

6.3 Disposable



7 Global Spunbond Nonwovens Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Medical

7.2.1 Cosmetic Applicators and Removers

7.2.2 Sanitary Napkins

7.2.3 Face Masks

7.2.4 Wipes

7.2.5 Bed Linen

7.2.6 Under Pads

7.2.7 Hand warmers

7.2.8 Gowns

7.2.9 Diapers

7.3 Packaging

7.3.1 Agro Bags

7.3.2 Nonwoven

7.3.3 Shopping Bags

7.3.4 Rice Bag

7.4 Agriculture

7.4.1 Anti-Hail Net

7.4.2 Bale Wrap Net

7.4.3 Crop Cover

7.4.4 Fruit Net

7.4.5 Shade Net

7.5 Households

7.5.1 Wall Covering

7.5.2 Table Decorative

7.5.3 Coat Covers

7.5.4 Mops

7.5.5 Mattress

7.5.6 Dust Covers

7.5.7 Pillowcases

7.5.8 Carry bags

7.6 Automotive

7.6.1 Side Liners

7.6.2 Airline Headrests

7.6.3 Flood Covers

7.6.4 Air Filters

7.6.5 Dash Insulators

7.7 Other Applications

7.7.1 Poster & Banners

7.7.2 Books Covers

7.7.3 CD disk liners

7.7.4 Geotextiles

7.7.5 Construction

7.7.6 Filtration



8 Global Spunbond Nonwovens Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.8.1 Saudi Arabia

8.8.2 UAE

8.8.3 Qatar

8.8.4 South Africa

8.8.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

10.2 Fitesa S.A.

10.3 Schouw & Co

10.4 PF Nonwovens Group

10.5 Dowdupont

10.6 Asahi Kasei

10.7 Toray Industries, Inc.

10.8 Mogul

10.9 Kolon Industries, Inc.

10.10 Berry Global Group, Inc.

10.11 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

10.12 Kuraray Co., Ltd

10.13 Avgol Nonwovens

10.14 Radici Group

10.15 Johns Manville Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6v6jp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

