2CRSi initiates an independent verification procedure regarding its German contract

STRASBOURG, France, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, today informs the market of the terms and timetable of the independent verification initiated in response to the recent allegations.

Further to its previous communications, in a spirit of transparency and in line with the recommendations of the Audit and Risk Committee, the Board of Directors, meeting on 29 June 2026, resolved to engage an independent third party to carry out a verification of the existence and completion of the sale of 194 servers announced on 9 June 2026 with its German customer.

A verification based on third-party confirmations

The proposed verification procedure will rely on direct confirmation from independent sources, which may include circularisation and other verification methods. The independent party will contact third parties directly, including banks, the customer and the carriers, in order to corroborate, at source, the reality of the transaction. This approach will make it possible to cross-check the existence of the order, the effectiveness of the deliveries and the reality of the payment, thereby ensuring an independent, rigorous and multi-source verification of this transaction.

This step is a guarantee of reliability, but it requires time: the timetable does not depend on 2CRSi, but on the individual response times of each of the third parties contacted.

Timetable and communication of the findings

The process began on 22 June 2026 with an exceptional meeting of the Audit and Risk Committee, composed solely of the independent directors and the Statutory Auditor of the 2CRSi group. The findings will be communicated as soon as they are available, through regulated information channels, in order to ensure full, accurate and equal information for all investors.

The Company specifies that this engagement constitutes a factual-findings report, distinct from the statutory audit performed by a statutory auditor, and that it covers the specific scope of this contract. 2CRSi is also continuing to address all the points raised and will keep the market informed of the progress of its work.

About 2CRSi

Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg, France, 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computing servers and innovative solutions for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing (HPC), and data storage. Committed to responsible and sustainable practices, the Group operates across multiple continents and provides highly energy-efficient technology solutions to industries including technology, manufacturing, gaming, scientific research, and data centers. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and was transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

For more information: https://2crsi.com/

Media Contacts

2CRSi Jean-Philippe LLOBERA France Director

[email protected] 03 68 41 10 70 Seitosei.Actifin Foucauld Charavay Financial Communication

[email protected] 06 37 83 33 19 Seitosei.Actifin Isabelle Dray Financial Press Relations

[email protected] 06 85 36 85 11

SOURCE 2CRSi SA