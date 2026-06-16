2San Launches National Campaign Spotlighting Drink Spiking Awareness with SafeSip+™

Dramatic multi-channel campaign combines bold creative, real-world activations, and an easy-to-use safety solution—driving consumers to take action and stay protected

BOSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 2San today announced the launch of "Out of the Shadows: Facts Not Fear," a national awareness campaign addressing the growing issue of drink spiking while introducing SafeSip+™, an easy-to-use preventative tool designed to empower safer social experiences.

At a time when drink spiking is receiving increased public, legislative, and media attention, 2San's campaign brings the issue into clear focus—pairing educational urgency with a simple, actionable solution.

Out of the Shadows, Facts Not Fear billboard visualization.

Turning Awareness Into Action

Drink spiking remains widely underreported, yet deeply impactful across college campuses, nightlife environments, and social gatherings. Recent legislative momentum—particularly in states like California requiring venues to provide testing kits—signals a shift toward accountability and prevention.

2San's campaign directly taps into this momentum, reframing the conversation:

"Drink spiking happens. Don't let it happen to you."

Rather than relying on fear-based messaging, the initiative provides consumers with information, tools, and a clear path to protect themselves.

A Preventative Tool Designed for Real Life

At the center of the campaign is SafeSip+™, a discreet, portable drink test sticker that detects common drugs associated with drink tampering with one drop and a simple color-change reaction.

This intuitive design makes SafeSip+™ a practical, on-the-go safety tool—designed to fit seamlessly into real social settings without disruption. "SafeSip+ helps turn a complex issue into a simple action." said Ralph Webb, Global Commercial Director at 2San.

SafeSip+™ is available now via the 2San website product page, web-store, and will be available through major retail distribution channels this fall, expanding access nationwide.

Bold Creative That Stops People in Their Tracks

A defining element of the campaign is its dramatic and highly visual creative execution, designed to capture attention and spark conversation.

From striking out-of-home placements in high-traffic nightlife and campus areas to shareable social-first assets, the campaign uses light-versus-shadow visual storytelling to symbolize bringing a hidden issue into public view.

The creative is intentionally designed not just to inform—but to prompt immediate engagement, encouraging audiences to:

Learn more

Share content using #SipAware

Access downloadable tools

Take preventative action

Multi-Channel Rollout Driving Engagement

Launching across key markets—including university communities and nightlife hubs—the campaign integrates:

Digital out-of-home (DOOH) and street-level media

Campus and venue partnerships

Social media engagement and user-generated content

National broadcast exposure, including a feature segment on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew, airing on Fox Business

This layered approach has already generated significant reach and awareness, reinforcing the campaign's goal: moving drink safety from a hidden concern into an open, widely discussed issue.

A Central Hub for Awareness and Action

To extend impact, 2San has launched a dedicated campaign hub where consumers, organizations, and partners can:

Download campaign assets (posters, social templates, awareness guides)

(posters, social templates, awareness guides) Access educational resources about drink spiking

about drink spiking Engage with campaign content and news

Purchase SafeSip+™ directly

"We're bringing this issue out of the shadows—not just to inform, but equip and empower," said Stacey Morano, Global Marketing Director at 2San. "SafeSip+ provides actionable information and a sense of control in situations where people often feel they have none."

Join the Movement

The "Out of the Shadows: Facts Not Fear" campaign invites individuals, campuses, venues, and communities to take part in changing the conversation around drink safety.

Visit the campaign hub to download assets and learn more

Share content using #SipAware, #NoSpike, #OutOfShadows

Purchase SafeSip+™ and make it part of your night out

About 2San

2SAN is a global diagnostics company who are transforming the future of healthcare by delivering innovative home-testing diagnostic solutions that empower individuals to take control of their health and wellness where and when they choose. The company believes good health should be accessible to everyone, and self-testing for all is a key pathway to this end. Understanding your health leads to more informed treatment pathways and improved outcomes. Better care. Better life. https://www.2san.com/

SOURCE 2SAN LLC