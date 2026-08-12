2x4 FOUNDATION PRESENTS: A NIGHT OF WOMEN, MUSIC, AND IMPACT AT THE CUTTING ROOM

Signature Benefit Concert Will Celebrate Women, Music and Community While Supporting Grassroots Nonprofits Nationwide this October

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 2x4 foundation, the nonprofit dedicated to supporting grassroots organizations that provide essential services to women across health, safety, and education, today announced 2x4 Presents: A Night of Women, Music and Impact, taking place on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at The Cutting Room in New York City.

The benefit concert will bring together philanthropy and live music for an inspiring evening, featuring a curated lineup of female artists, while raising awareness of and support for nonprofits creating meaningful change for women and girls. Additional event details, including performers and special guests, will be announced in the coming months.

Since its launch, 2x4 foundation has partnered with organizations across the country working to improve women's lives through initiatives focused on healthcare, education, financial empowerment, housing, and safety. The foundation has proudly supported organizations including American-Italian Cancer Foundation, i-tri, Women's Money Matters, DIY Girls, HelpingWomenPeriod, The IF Project, Plan A Health, Oklahoma Birth Equity Initiative, Elizabeth House, and Anew, as well as new partners such as Foundation for Women Warriors, Green Cars for Kids, Women in Transition, and Our Friends' Place. Through grantmaking and strategic partnerships, 2x4 foundation helps grassroots nonprofits expand their reach and deepen their impact.

"At 2x4 foundation, we believe every woman has a voice, and meaningful change begins at the grassroots level," said Nikki Silver and Emily Won, Co-Founders of 2x4 foundation. "A Night of Women, Music and Impact is an opportunity to celebrate the incredible work being done by nonprofits across the country while bringing together a community that believes in investing in women and girls. Through music and shared purpose, we hope to inspire greater awareness, lasting partnerships, and support for the organizations making a difference every day."

Sponsorship opportunities are currently available, with proceeds supporting 2x4 foundation's continued investment in nonprofits empowering women and girls nationwide. For sponsorship inquiries, please contact [email protected]

For more information, visit: 2x4foundation.org and follow along on Instagram @2x4foundation.

SOURCE 2x4 foundation