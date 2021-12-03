3.58% CAGR in Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market: Segmentation by Product, End-user, and Geography | Technavio

Specialized paper and paperboard containers, such as specialized folding boxes and cans, as well as corrugated containers, are designed specifically to meet the particular packaging needs of enterprises. Such containers are light in weight, cost-effective, and visually appealing, and they can be provided in various custom sizes and styles. Paper and paperboard containers that are designed to hold specific products are cost-effective and require less packing material, and their use improves consumer engagement. Such containers are effective in shielding products that are fragile or delicate. The use of specialized paper and paperboard containers enables retailers to shelf balance during product display, which allows them to showcase more products in a limited space. Thus, the emergence of specialized paper and paperboard containers is expected to drive paper and paperboard container and packaging market growth in the coming years.

The need to limit the volume of used paper and paperboard that is dumped in landfills necessitates recycling. An increase in emissions of carbon footprints has led to the need for recycling paper and paperboard materials and minimizing the use of natural resources. However, the use of recycled paper and paperboard for packaging can have a negative impact on the quality of products. The paper and packaging industry uses waste paper to manufacture all types of secondary packaging, such as folding boxes and cans. Thus, chances of contamination with recycled paperboard will impede Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market growth in the coming years.

Major Five Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Companies:

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.58% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 44.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., Koch Industries Inc., Mondi Group, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Packaging Corp. of America, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Tetra Laval International SA, and WestRock Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

