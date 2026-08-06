314e's Dexit Launches EOB Document Workflow Automation, Delivering 90%+ Extraction Accuracy on Healthcare's Most Complex Remittance Documents

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 314e Corporation announced a new Explanation of Benefits (EOB) Document Workflow Automation module within Dexit, its Intelligent Document Processing platform. The module hits 95%+ document classification accuracy, 90%+ attribute extraction accuracy across 30+ complex data attributes on one of RCM's toughest, most inconsistently formatted document types.

One of Billing's Hardest Documents

Dexit

Every payer builds its EOB differently. A single fax or scan often bundles several claims and accounts into one file, with no two payers using the same table layout. That's the real obstacle. Standardized forms are easy to automate. EOBs never were. Before this, someone on the billing team had to sort out by hand which pages belonged to which claim before reconciliation could even start.

"Solving complex EOB documentation is no longer an industry bottleneck, it's now one of our strong suits," said Dr. Srivatsan Sridhar, Head of Data Science at 314e. "We've built an EOB extraction model achieving 90%+ accuracy across 30+ complex attributes, with core data points exceeding 95%+ precision. Solving multi-payer variability at this scale is real progress in our automated data processing. This milestone proves our commitment to turning unstructured, complex data into seamless operational advantage."

314e validated the module against real-world EOBs spanning multiple payer formats, the same structural mess RCM teams deal with every day, not a clean, single-format test set.

What This Means for Billing Teams

The module reads the claim number and account number on every page, splitting multi-page batches into separate drafts by that match, sorting a jumbled scan by claim. It ships as a purpose-built template, and clients pick which fields to extract without a custom build per payer. Reviewers get a table view of the extracted numbers next to the source page. This drastically cuts down the time taken to process each document. Every record processed through AI still goes through human review before finalizing, with a full audit trail.

About 314e Corporation

Since 2004, 314e has delivered AI-powered healthcare IT products and services to more than 250 health systems and payers. Its portfolio includes Jeeves, AI-powered Just-in-Time EHR training platform; Dexit, AI-native Intelligent Document Processing platform; Muspell Archive, FHIR-native healthcare data archive; Veritable, real-time insurance eligibility and claims status verification platform.

Media Contact:

314e Corporation

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-510-371-6736

SOURCE 314e Corporation