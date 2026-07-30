37th Parallel Properties Expands Dallas-Fort Worth Footprint with Off-Market Acquisition of 222-Unit Woodbridge Villas

RICHMOND, Va., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 37th Parallel Properties ("37th Parallel"), a multifamily real estate investment firm, today announced the acquisition of Woodbridge Villas, a 222-unit, 2002-built community in Sachse, Texas. The off-market acquisition is the firm's latest investment in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro and expands its institutional-quality portfolio across the South and Southeast.

Woodbridge Villas, Sachse, TX

"Woodbridge Villas is the type of asset and submarket we have consistently pursued throughout our history," said Dan Chamberlain, Managing Partner. "Sachse is an affluent, supply-constrained pocket of northeast Dallas with a median household income of approximately $117,000, top-rated schools, and a crime rate roughly half the Texas average. Those characteristics drive long-term, family-oriented demand. Submarket homeownership costs drive a durable rent-versus-own affordability buffer, which also supports occupancy and pricing power."

The submarket benefits from a near-zero forward supply pipeline, with only one project under construction and none currently proposed within a seven-mile radius of the property. Limited entitled land, adjacency to established single-family neighborhoods, and political resistance to density collectively raise the barriers to new development, supporting steady occupancy and sustained rent growth.

Situated on 10.5 acres, Woodbridge Villas features a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units averaging 875 square feet across 11 residential buildings. Apartment and community amenities include nine-foot ceilings, private patios and balconies, attached and direct-access garages, a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, business center, outdoor grilling and lounge areas, and a pet park.

Darci Poole, Transaction Manager, said, "Woodbridge Villas brings together the elements we prioritize most: an institutional-quality, low-density asset in a desirable suburban submarket with strong demographics and a constrained supply backdrop. Sourcing the transaction on an off-market basis allowed us to purchase below appraisal, comps, and replacement costs, all with conservative underwriting assumptions. "The acquisition is supported by low-leverage, Freddie Mac financing arranged by Cutt Ableson and Patrick Hickey at Berkadia. Structured at a fixed rate with a full-term interest-only period, the capitalization is designed to enhance current cash flow, limit refinance risk, and provide downside protection across a range of interest-rate and macroeconomic scenarios. The property will be managed on site by RPM Living, a top-five U.S. property management company.

Woodbridge Villas represents the final investment from 37th Parallel's second fund, 37P – Fund II, an income and equity growth vehicle that employs a similar strategy as Fund I, targeting value-add and core-plus multifamily real estate in growth markets across the Southeast and Texas. With this acquisition, Fund II now holds diversified investments in Charlotte, Austin, Atlanta, and Dallas.

"In an environment where capital discipline and market selection matter more than ever, Woodbridge Villas reflects our continued focus on acquiring institutional-grade, well-located assets in growth submarkets with durable demand and limited supply," said Chad Doty, Managing Partner. "We look forward to delivering an attractive tax-advantaged investment to our investor family on this project."

ABOUT 37th PARALLEL PROPERTIES

37th Parallel Properties is a multifamily investment firm focused on owning and operating institutional-quality multifamily communities in the South and Southeast. Based in Richmond, VA, and founded in 2008, 37th Parallel has completed transactions totaling more than $1.2 billion in value, all while maintaining a 100% profitable track record for its family of high-net-worth, family office, and institutional investors.

To learn more about 37th Parallel, visit www.37parallel.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kieran Donohue

Director, Client Communications

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SOURCE 37th Parallel Properties